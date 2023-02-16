Star Trek: Picard Reveals Janeway's Role In Getting Seven of Nine Into Starfleet

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is now streaming on Paramount+, and the highly-anticipated final story arc will see Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) re-uniting with his Star Trek: The Next Generation Enterprise crew. However, by the time Picard Season 3 begins, the TNG characters – as well as the characters from Picard – are all in very different places than last we saw.

One of the biggest character changes has been the role of Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), who is now, officially, in the ranks of Starfleet. A Star Trek: Picard comic miniseries, Stargazer, explored how and why Seven of Nine goes back to trying to gain official Starfleet entry, after years as an "honorary" crew member of the starship Voyager under Janeway, as well as a renegade Fenris Rangers. Now Star Trek has released character "Personnel Files" for the major characters of Picard Season 3 – including some details of what Janeway (and Picard) did to finally get Seven of Nine into Starfleet:

Personnel File: Commander Seven of Nine Born 'Annika Hansen' in 2344 to Magnus and Erin Hansen at Tendara Colony, Ondau Sector. The Hansen family was assimilated by the Borg in 2350, with Annika receiving the designation Seven of Nine, Tertiary Adjunct of Unimatrix 01. In 2374, she represented the Borg in its communications with Captain Kathryn Janeway of the U.S.S. Voyager NCC-74656 Seven made a failed attempt to assimilate Voyager's personnel. Instead, she was cut off from the Borg Collective and made an unofficial member of Voyager's crew. Following Voyager's return to Earth, Seven unsuccessfully applied to Starfleet. Subsequently, she became a Fenris Ranger, Assisting Admiral Jean-Luc Picard on an unofficial mission to protect the Synth homeworld Coppelius. She joined him again during his apparent final encounter with the entity Q. With help from Admirals Picard and Janeway, Seven received a Starfleet commission. She currently serves as First Officer on the U.S.S. Titan NCC-80102-A under the command of Captain Liam Shaw.

It sounds like Picard and Janeway's final push with the commission did the trick: Seven of Nine finally got her shot at a Starfleet career – but is it all she hoped?

What Will Seven of Nine Do In Star Trek: Picard Season 3?

As Jeri Ryan explained, Seven of Nine may now be in Starfleet, but that doesn't mean she's comfortable yet:

"That's Seven's big struggle in Season 3," Jeri Ryan told ComicBook.com. "We see her in Starfleet, she's not sure that this is the right choice, that this is where she really fits in, that this is where she really belongs. And so she's chafing a bit, she's having a hard time. The captain, she's butting heads with some seemingly very bigoted and pigheaded assorted other adjectives. Then her loyalties are challenged when her old friend Picard shows up and needs her help, so who is she loyal to? Her captain, and her ship, and her crew, or these friends who need her help to save someone's life? So she's got some fun struggles this season."

