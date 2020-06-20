Star Trek: Zachary Quinto Thinks Cast Would Be Thrilled to Return If There's an Appetite for It

✖

Despite having multiple projects in the works, the Star Trek film franchise's future is unclear. It's been almost four years since Star Trek Beyond opened in theaters. Though Paramount Pictures announced a sequel before Beyond hit theaters, the studio later scrapped those plans as actors exited the project. Franchise star Simon Pegg said in a recent interview that Star Trek might be better suited for television than for today's blockbuster-driven film market. His co-star, Zachary Quinto, is out promoting his latest television outing, the second season of NOS4A2. CominBook.com asked Quinto, who plays Spock in the Star Trek, what he thought of Pegg's assessment of Star Trek's future.

"It's already thriving in the television format with Discovery and Picard and the spinoffs," Quinto said. "I can't even keep track of how many new Star Trek stories are being told since our last film in 2016. All I know is that we, all of us, had an incredible experience making those films. If there is an appetite for more of those stories with us in them, I'm sure that we would all be thrilled to come back and do one more or whatever, but I'm not really attached to it anymore.

"I stepped away from any expectation or any real certainty that it's ever going to happen again," he continued. "I think that's the only real way to move through the world, right? If it happens, that'd be great, but I'm not going to sit around waiting for it to happen. I have a ton of other stuff in my life, in my career. I have lifelong friendships from those films and working relationships and a lot of respect and fond memories, so if that's what it ends up being and I can look back on my life and say that's what it was, then that's incredible, and if we get to do more, that's also incredible. But as far as the stories go, they've been around for decades and generations, and I think that that will continue, whether or not we continue on with them."

Paramount Pictures hired Legion and Fargo creator Noah Hawley to develop the next Star Trek movie. Quentin Tarantino previously pitched a Star Trek movie idea to J.J. Abrams, who brought it to Paramount Pictures. Though Tarantino has since distanced himself from the project, a script based on his concept does exist.

NOS4A2 Season Two premieres Sunday, June 21st at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.