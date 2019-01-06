Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth Exit ‘Star Trek 4’ Over Contract Talks

While Paramount has major plans for the future of the Star Trek franchise, they might be boldly going without their captain as contract negotiations have hit a snag.

Star Chris Pine is doubtful to return to his roles as Captain James T. Kirk for Star Trek 4, as a new report from THR indicates that talks have fallen through.

There were plans for Chris Hemsworth to return as Kirk’s father, reprising his role from J.J. Abrams 2009 cinematic reboot in what is reported as a time-travel adventure, but those discussions have also stalled. Apparently, both actors and the production companies involved with making the films have both backed off from talks, making it unlikely for both Pine and Hemsworth to return.

Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media were reported to follow up on these deals by finalizing contracts for other cast members including Zoe Saldana, Simon Pegg, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban and John Cho. It’s unclear if that’s still the plan with Pine and Hemsworth’s deals falling through. The studio already selected S.J. Clarkson to direct, making her the first woman to helm a feature film in the franchise.

The report indicates that it all comes down to Pine and Hemsworth asking for salaries akin to their A-list status after appearing in successful Marvel and DC franchises. But Paramount would prefer to negotiate deals more in line with the Star Trek franchise, which isn’t comparable to the lucrative superhero films, and is sticking firm on their budget.

THR‘s report also indicates that Paramount is balking on their current deals with the actors, saying that Star Trek Beyond underperformed. The film grossed $343 million across the globe and was budgeted at $190 million, and a source contends that the studio even lost money on the film.

But sources indicate the actors aren’t willing to take a paycut despite the last film in the franchise underperforming. Pine already has a deal in place that he signed when negotiating for Star Trek Beyond.

Sources at the studios indicate that the movie is not being put on hold despite these setbacks, and that Star Trek 4 remains in development for the studio.

Hopefully we learn more about the future of Star Trek 4 — whether a deal can be reached, they decide to recast the roles, or re-write the film entirely — and what it means for Quentin Tarantino’s plans for a sequel, very soon.