Star Trek: Noah Hawley in Talks to Write/Direct Sequel

Paramount’s fully dedicated to keeping the Stark Trek film franchise alive and to do so, the Los Angeles-based studio has brought on a fan-favorite creator. According to new reports from Deadline, Paramount is in final talks for Noah Hawley to come on board and serve as both writer and director of the sequel. The report suggests it will be the fourth film in the franchise’s Kelvin Timeline and feature stars like Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Simon Pegg, and Karl Urban. Hawley will also reportedly produce through his 26 Keys production house alongside former Star Trek director JJ Abrams and his studio at Bad Robot.

Most recently, Hawley developed Legion for FX and Marvel Television, a mind-bending limited series based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name.At one point, Hawley was also developing a Dr. Doom movie for 20th Century Fox, before the studio was snatched up by Disney. Even then, Hawley said he had the opportunity to go in and pitch Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige on his take on the perennial Fantastic Four baddie.

“I mean, it combined genres. And it’s sort of a Cold War parallel film. And I really like it. I’ve been too busy to really lean on them, and they certainly haven’t called me on the phone. And during my sit down with Kevin Feige, when he asked about the Doctor Doom movie, he said, ‘Are you still working on it?’ And I said, ‘Should I still be working on it?’,” he told the UPROXX in October.

It’s also suggested this movie is separate from the one Quentin Tarantino is in talks to helm. Tarantino previously confirmed his R-rated Trek film would be in the “Chris Pine timeline.”

“Well, it’s an idea then we got together and talked it out and then we hired Mark Smith, who did [The] Revenant to write the script,” Tarantino explained earlier this summer. “I don’t know how much I can say. The one thing I can say is it would deal with the Chris Pine timeline.”

He added, “Now, I still don’t quite understand, and JJ [Abrams] can’t explain it to me, and my editor has tried to explain it to me and I still don’t get it…about something happened in the first movie that now kind of wiped the slate clean. I don’t buy that. I don’t like it. I don’t appreciate it. I don’t — f*** that…I want the whole series to have happened, it just hasn’t happened yet.”

Stark Trek 4 has yet to set a release date.