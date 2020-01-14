Quentin Tarantino Probably Not Directing Star Trek After All

There has been a lot of back and forth in regards to Quentin Tarantino’s potential Star Trek film. Fans were shocked when it was announced that the acclaimed director was working with Paramount to make another Star Trek, especially since his style doesn’t line up with traditional Star Trek stories. However, since the news of the project first broke, QT has cast doubt on the fact that he may actually direct the film. His latest comments are some of the most definitive yet.

While speaking to Deadline this week, Tarantino said that he probably isn’t directing the Star Trek film that he had pitched to the studio. He seems confident that his idea will still get turned into a Star Trek feature, and that he would help with the project in some capacity, but it will likely feature another filmmaker in the director’s chair.

“I think they might make that movie, but I just don’t think I’m going to direct it,” Tarantino said. “It’s a good idea. They should definitely do it and I’ll be happy to come in and give them some notes on the first rough cut.”

The question of Star Trek came up during then interview when Deadline asked Tarantino about his potential Bounty Law TV series. Bounty Law is the fictional Western show from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that stars Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, Rick Dalton. Tarantino told Deadline what he had written at least five episodes of the series and planned to direct them all, which led to the top of him taking on Star Trek.

Tarantino went on to explain his plans for Bounty Law, saying that the old-school Western vibe he captures in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood really found a significant fanbase.

“It was just so nice to make a movie about the industry, and have the industry embrace it,” he continued. “At different Academy events, there has been a whole lot of old timers there who were around then and really liked the movie. Richard Rush thought we had captured the period well. Actors like Monte Markham, Sharon Farrell, Rita Moreno and all these people who dug the movie and knew the people involved and sometimes had affairs with some of the people involved with the people who were involved with the people who were onscreen.”

It isn’t all that surprising to hear Tarantino say that he may not be directing the new Star Trek film. The filmmaker has said on multiple occasions that he wants to retire from directing after his tenth movie, focusing instead on writing and developing other kids of projects. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was his ninth, meaning that he’s only got one left, and he may want it to be something totally original rather than a take on a franchise.

Are you disappointed that Quentin Tarantino probably won't be directing a Star Trek film after all?