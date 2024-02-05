Saturn Awards 2024 Winners Include Avatar, Star Trek and More

Star Trek: Picard and Avatar: The Way of Water were the big winners at the 51st Annual Saturn Awards, which were handed out during a ceremony on Sunday in Los Angeles. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 took home the award for Best Science Fiction Television Series, and Star Trek: Picard stars Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), and Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) took home the individual awards for Best Actor in a Television Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series, and Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series, respectively. Paul Wesley won the Best Guest Star in a Television award for his performance as James T. Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

The Star Trek: The Next Generation cast was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Stewart, Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden, Wil Wheaton, Brent Spiner, and Michael Dorn were on hand to accept the award, presented by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

Other special achievement awards included Christopher Nolan receiving the Visionary Award (presented by Emily Blunt), Jodie Foster getting the Life Career Award (presented by Issa Lopez), Seth MacFarlane receiving the Robert Forster Artist's Award (from Star Trek icon William Shatner). Star Wars' Dave Filoni getting the George Pal Memorial Awards (presented by Ming-Na Wen). The Dan Curtis Legacy Awards went to the cast and creators of The Walking Dead, and Keanu Reeves received the inaugural Lance Reddick Legacy Award, named for Reeves' John Wick co-star, who died in 2023.

Avatar: The Way of Water dominated the film categories, winning Best Science Fiction Film, Best Film Writing, Best Film Direction, and Best Film Visual/Special Effects. The complete list of winners from the 51st Annual Saturn Awards follows.

Saturn Awards 2024 Winners