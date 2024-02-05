Saturn Awards 2024 Winners Include Avatar, Star Trek and More
Keanu Reeves accepted the first Lance Reddick Legacy Award at the 51st Saturn Awards.
Star Trek: Picard and Avatar: The Way of Water were the big winners at the 51st Annual Saturn Awards, which were handed out during a ceremony on Sunday in Los Angeles. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 took home the award for Best Science Fiction Television Series, and Star Trek: Picard stars Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), and Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) took home the individual awards for Best Actor in a Television Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series, and Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series, respectively. Paul Wesley won the Best Guest Star in a Television award for his performance as James T. Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
The Star Trek: The Next Generation cast was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Stewart, Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden, Wil Wheaton, Brent Spiner, and Michael Dorn were on hand to accept the award, presented by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.
Other special achievement awards included Christopher Nolan receiving the Visionary Award (presented by Emily Blunt), Jodie Foster getting the Life Career Award (presented by Issa Lopez), Seth MacFarlane receiving the Robert Forster Artist's Award (from Star Trek icon William Shatner). Star Wars' Dave Filoni getting the George Pal Memorial Awards (presented by Ming-Na Wen). The Dan Curtis Legacy Awards went to the cast and creators of The Walking Dead, and Keanu Reeves received the inaugural Lance Reddick Legacy Award, named for Reeves' John Wick co-star, who died in 2023.
Avatar: The Way of Water dominated the film categories, winning Best Science Fiction Film, Best Film Writing, Best Film Direction, and Best Film Visual/Special Effects. The complete list of winners from the 51st Annual Saturn Awards follows.
Saturn Awards 2024 Winners
- Best Science Fiction Film: Avatar: The Way of Water
- Best Fantasy Film: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Best Horror Film: Talk to Me
- Best Superhero Film: Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
- Best Action / Adventure Film: Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Best Thriller Film: Oppenheimer
- Best Actor in a Film: Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny)
- Best Actress in a Film: Margot Robbie (Barbie)
- Best Supporting Actor in a Film: Nicolas Cage (Renfield)
- Best Supporting Actress in a Film: Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
- Best Younger Actor in a Film: Xolo Mariduena (Blue Beetle)
- Best Film Direction: James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)
- Best Film Writing: Avatar: The Way of Water (James Cameron and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver)
- Best Film Producer Designer: Barbie (Sarah Greenwood)
- Best Film Editing: Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lame)
- Best Music in a Film: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)
- Best Film Costume: Barbie (Jacqueline Durran)
- Best Film Make-Up: The Covenant (Donald Mowat)
- Best Film Visual / Special Effects: Avatar: The Way of Water (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett)
- Best International Film: Sisu
- Best Independent Film: Pearl
- Best Animated Film: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Best Science Fiction Television Series: Star Trek: Picard
- Best Fantasy Television Series: Wednesday
- Best Horror Film Television Series: The Last of Us
- Best Superhero Television Series: Superman & Lois
- Best Action/Thriller Television Series: Outlander
- Best Television Presentation: Marvel's Werewolf by Night
- Best Actor in a Television Series: Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard)
- Best Actress in a Television Series: Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
- Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series: Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: Picard)
- Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series: Jeri Ryan (Star Trek Picard)
- Best Younger Performer in a Television Series: Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
- Best Guest Star in a Television Series: Paul Wesley (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds)
- Best Classic Film Home Media Release: Invaders from Mars 4k (Ignite)
- Best Television Homer Media Release: Night Gallery (Season Three) (Kino Lorber)
- Best Film Home Media Collection Release: Superman 1978-1987 4K Collection (Warner)
- Best 4K Home Media Release Release: John Wick, Chapter 4 - 4k (Lionsgate)