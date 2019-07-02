Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline Box Set Launches on 4K Blu-ray

Amazon is offering a collection of exclusive product launches for Prime Day this year, and one of those products happens to be the 4K Ultra HD / Digital edition of the Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline box set. The 9 disc collection includes Star Trek (2009), Star Trek Into Darkness (2012), and Star Trek Beyond (2016), along with all of the bonus features from previous releases (including the Target exclusive bonus disc for Beyond) and a poster.

If you don’t own any of the films in the Kelvin Timeline (the alternate reality in which the “reboot” films take place) in 4K, this would be the set to get. Pre-orders are available for Prime members right here for $59.99 with a release date set for July 15th. If you aren’t a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30 day trial here just so you can grab this. The standard Blu-ray / Digital edition is also available for $36.06.

Note that buying the 4K UHD edition of Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond separately is slightly cheaper than the Kelvin Timeline box set at the moment, but only by a few bucks (as noted, the box set also includes additional special features). Odds are Amazon won’t offer a discount on this while they have an exclusive, but if they do you will automatically get it with their pre-order guarantee.

