Star Trek: Section 31 Movie Starring Michelle Yeoh Enters Production, Reveals Cast

Filming on Paramount+'s Star Trek: Section 31 movie is officially underway. Paramount+ announced on Tuesday that production has begun in Toronto on Star Trek: Section 31, starring Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh as Emperor Philippa Georgiou, a character she originated in Star Trek: Discovery. During that series, Georgiou joined Section 31, a secret division of Starfleet. In the Star Trek: Section 31 film, Georgiou is "Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets" but must "also must face the sins of her past." Paramount+ also announced Star Trek: Section 31's supporting cast: Omari Hardwick (Power), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Emmy winner Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia) and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry).

"And we're off to the races! Thrilled to report principal photography has started on Star Trek: Section 31," executive producer Alex Kurtzman said in a press release. "We welcome our incredible cast of new characters as they join our beloved Michelle Yeoh on her next wild adventure across the Trek universe."

(Photo: Paramount+)

Olatunde Osunsanmi is directing Star Trek: Section 31 from a screenplay by Craig Sweeny. Kurtzman, Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Yeoh are executive producers. CBS Studios, in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, is producing Star Trek: Section 31.

Star Trek: Section 31 will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and in all international markets where the service is available. Star Trek: Section 31 is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

(Photo: Photo: Jan Thijs 2023, Jan Thijs 2024)

What is Star Trek: Section 31?

Star Trek: Section 31 was originally conceived as a streaming series for Paramount+ spinning out from Star Trek: Discovery (which is ending with its fifth season, starting in April). However, the pandemic prevented the show's pilot episode from filming. Instead, the concept was reworked as a streaming movie, the first in a series of such made-for-streaming Star Trek movies being considered by Paramount+.

"I'm beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I've loved for so long," Yeoh said in a statement when Paramount+ announced the Star Trek: Section 31 movie. "Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that's shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can't wait to share what's in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!"

At the time, Kurtzman added, "All the way back in 2017, before the first season of Star Trek: Discovery had even aired, Michelle had the idea to do a spin-off for her character, Philippa Georgiou. She broke new ground as one of the first two women on screen in the pilot to usher in a new age of Trek, and now, six years later, Star Trek: Section 31 finally arrives on the heels of her latest groundbreaking win. Everyone on Team Trek couldn't be more thrilled to have our legendary friend return home to us as we expand our storytelling into new and uncharted corners of the Trekverse. Long live Emperor Georgiou; long live Michelle Yeoh!"

Star Trek: Section 31 does not have a release date. Star Trek: Discovery is streaming now on Paramount+