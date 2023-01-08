Nicolas Cage Reveals Franchise He Would Rather Join Over Star Wars

Nicolas Cage would pass on a trip to that Star Wars galaxy far, far away, but might be willing to enlist in Starfleet and serve on Star Trek's Enterprise. Cage is promoting his new Western film The Old Way and will play Dracula in the upcoming movie Renfield. An interview asked Cage about joining the ever-growing Star Wars universe. Somewhat surprisingly, Cage isn't interested and wasn't shy about it. "No is the answer," he told Kevin Polowy. "I'm not really down. I'm a Trekkie, man, I'm on the Enterprise. That's where I roll."

He continued, revealing he's not just an old-school Trek fan but enjoys the latest trilogy of movies starring Chris Pine as well. "I grew up watching Shatner, I thought Pine was terrific in the movies," he says. "I think the movies are outstanding."

Nicolas Cage does not want to be in The Mandalorian or the Star Wars universe (sorry, Pedro Pascal).



"I'm a Trekkie. That's where I roll... I'm not in the Star Wars family. I'm in the Star Trek family." pic.twitter.com/958e7picw4 — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) January 7, 2023

Cage then explained why he appreciates Star Trek. "I like the political, the sociological -- to me, what science fiction is really all about and why it's such an important genre is that is really where you can really say whatever you want, however you feel, you put it on a different planet, you put it in a different time or in the future and you can – without people just jumping on you. You can really express your thoughts like Orwell in the science fiction format and Star Trek really embraced that. I thought they got into some serious stuff."

Cage left no doubt by the end of the interview. "I'm not in the Star Wars family, I'm in the Star Trek family," he says.

If Paramount Pictures is interested, there's still time to cast Cage in the upcoming Star Trek 4. The studio has been developing the film for years, with cast negotiations, multiple scripts, and director shuffles keeping the project from reaching production. The film's original pitch had a screenplay from J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, who would go on to create The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The story would have seen Capt. Kirk reunited with his father, George Kirk, played by Chris Hemsworth.

"I would love to tell you about it," McKay recently told Esquire. "We worked on a couple of Star Trek movies. The one you're asking about would have been the fourth in the franchise, reuniting Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine. The conceit was that through a cosmic quirk in the Star Trek world, they were the same age. It was going to be a grand father-son space adventure—think Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in space. We were really thrilled about it."

The Old Way is now playing in theaters.