Star Trek: Picard Pays Tribute to Enterprise For Frontier Day

Star Trek is celebrating the legacy of the USS Enterprise in a big way right now, thanks to Star Trek: Picard Season 3. (SPOILERS) The penultimate episode of the series, "Võx", saw Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard and his former TNG castmates Jonathan Frakes (Will Riker), LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge) Brent Spiner (Data), Michael Dorn (Worf) Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), and Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher) make a triumphant return to the bridge (and set) of the classic Enterprise-D. The moment was well-earned in the storyline Picard Season 3, and the resulting wave of nostalgia has washed all over the Star Trek fandom.

In the latest episode of the official Star Trek aftershow The Ready Room, host Wil Wheaton and the show's crew put together an awesome highlight reel that celebrates the legacy of the Enterprise. You can check that out below:

The video goes all the way back to the beginnings of the Enterprise (NX-01) as the first Warp 5 capable ship humanity built, under the command of Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula), as seen in the series Star Trek: Enterprise.

If we're all being honest, the segment is really a promotional featurette, meant to remind fans now tuning into Star Trek: Picard (which has sparked some big viewer numbers) that Enterprise is a series worth checking out. Of course, there's also the friendly reminder that Enterprise is waiting for them to watch on Paramount+

Star Trek: Enterprise stars Scott Bakula as Jonathan Archer, commanding officer of the USS Enterprise NX-01; Jolene Blalock as T'Pol, first officer and science officer; John Billingsley as Phlox, chief medical officer; Dominic Keating as Malcolm Reed, chief security/tactical officer; Anthony Montgomery as Travis Mayweather, conn officer; Linda Park as Hoshi Sato, communications officer, and Connor Trinneer as Charles "Trip" Tucker III, chief engineer.

The year is 2151. Earth has spent the last 88 years since learning how to travel faster than the speed of light studying under the wisdom of their alien ally called the 'Vulcans'. Now, the first crew of human explorers sets out into deep space on a ship called the 'Enterprise' to see what is beyond our solar system.

From the beginnings of Star Trek: Enterprise the iconic ship's saga moves into the adventures we're now exploring with Captian Christopher Pike's (Anson Mount) crew in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds; the classic five-year voyage that Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) took his with his crew in The Original Series, and of course, the later decades of Jean-Luc Picard's time in the captain's chair. Now, Star Trek: Picard will end with the Enterprise-D coming back in the 25th Century for an epic battle.

Star Trek: Enterprise and Picard are streaming on Paramount+.