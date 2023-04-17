Watch Star Trek: The Next Generation's Wil Wheaton Tour Picard's Rebuilt Enterprise-D Bridge Set

Wil Wheaton may not have gotten to participate in Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Episode 9's return to the USS Enterprise-D, but he got to the recreation of that memorable set for The Ready Room. Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Episode 9, "Vox," saw Jean-Luc Picard and the rest of the former senior crew of the Enterprise leave USS Titan behind as Borg sleeper agents took control. Picard, William Riker, Deanna Troi, Geordi La Forge, Worf, Data, and Beverly Crusher head back to the Fleet Museum, which houses important ships from Starfleet's past. Once they arrived, Geordi revealed that he'd rebuilt the USS Enterprise-D and that it was as ready to return to action.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Jonathan Frakes mentioned that he took Wheaton to the rebuilt Enterprise-D set to see it for himself. There's a clip of that shown in the latest episode of The Ready Room, as well as a longer feature of Wheaton touring the bridge with Star Trek: The Next Generation's legendary graphic designer Michael Okuda, seen below.

The USS Enterprise-D returns in Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Picard brought back the USS Enterprise-D, the Galaxy-class Enterprise from Star Trek: The Next Generation. It had previously been destroyed in Star Trek Generations, crashing onto Veridian III's surface. Starfleet replaced the ship with the Sovereign-class Enterprise-E, which is unavailable to the Enterprise crew at this time for unexplained reasons.

But Geordi reveals that, following the Prime Directive, Starfleet retrieved the Enterprise-D's saucer section from Veridian III in order to stop it from influencing worlds in the system. (They apparently picked up Captain Kirk's body while they were in the neighborhood). Geordi then restored the rest of the Enterprise-D by taking parts from other ships (presumably other Galaxy-class vessels), and even restored the original voice of the Enterprise-D's computer. He intended to surprise Picard and the rest of the crew after he put on the finishing touches, but the Borg preempted him.

