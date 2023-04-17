Star Trek: Picard Takes Over Times Square With 3D Billboard

To celebrate the return of the USS Enterprise-D in Star Trek: Picard, Paramount+ has sent the ship on a mission to the 3D billboard in Times Square. Star Trek fans in New York City can see the Enterprise-D fly into position every night at 8 p.m. ET until the finale on Thursday, April 20th. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas tweeted a video of the Enterpise-D 3D billboard in action. "Video! Times Square 'Oh, yes. She'll fly,' Matalas tweeted. You can see the USS Enterprise-D flying in the 3D billboard at Times Square in the tweet embedded below.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Episode 9, "Vox," brought Jean-Luc Picard and the rest of the Enterprise's former senior officers -- William Riker, Deanna Troi, Geordi La Forge, Worf, Data, and Beverly Crusher -- back to the Fleet Museum, where important ships from Starfleet's past are on display. Once there, Geordi revealed that he'd been rebuilding USS Enterprise-D, right down the computer's voice, and that it was as ready to return to action. It's a good thing too since the Borg is back in town.

The Enterprise-D Returns in Star Trek: Picard

ComicBook.com spoke to Jonathan Frakes (Riker), who took Wil Wheaton to check out the set, about returning to the Enterprise-D bridge. He admitted that he and the rest of the cast were a little emotional, but perhaps not at the moment you might think.

"Didn't you feel it when the turbo lift door opened and we all wandered around and found our part of the bridge?" he said. "The music I think helped.

"But the most wonderful part of the morning was we were all jammed in that fucking elevator together just like we had been 35 years ago, knocking each other out of their marks and taking the piss out of each other. It was just as childish and rambunctious a group as it was when we were doing Next Gen. What we've all felt and how thrilled we were to be back on and all the emotion around being on that bridge, that was all very real. We felt that."

He continued, "But when we got set to do the shot and we were all there waiting for action and we were packed into that little room, that's the moment that we all remembered. Oh my God, because we've all been friends for 36 years. So to be packed in a room together in uniform, it was a very special place to be with those doors closed. I'll say that."

How to watch Star Trek: Picard

The final episode of Star Trek: Picard premieres on Thursday on Paramount+. All previous Star Trek: Picard episodes (as well as all episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, and every other episode of Star Trek television) are streaming now on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.