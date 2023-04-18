Star Trek: Picard Finale Promo Teases the End of a 35-Year Story

Star Trek: Picard will air its Series Finale on Thursday – possibly the last time we will see the esteemed actors from Star Trek: The Next Generation (Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Brent Spiner, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, and Gates McFadden) together onscreen. The ending of Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is already looking like it will be one of the most epic events in the series, as Picard and co. have brought back the beloved Enterprise-D for a showdown with the next generation of Borg, who have assimilated Starfleet's younger ranks, and a cutting edge new fleet of ships.

What began over 35 years ago ends this Thursday on the series finale of #StarTrekPicard. pic.twitter.com/THwgZ7bO6F — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) April 18, 2023

The theme of this latest promo for Star Trek: Picard's finale is referencing the 35-year span of time between what is happening currently, and the famous Star Trek: The Next Generation two-part event "The Best of Both Worlds." By in-universe dates, "Best of Both Worlds" and Picard's assimilation into the Borg collective (as Locutus of Borg) took place in 2366-2367 (ending in the Battle of Wolf 359); this battle with the Borg in Picard Season 3 is occurring in 2401. The math, maths.

Thankfully, this promo is much more of a sizzle reel about what's to come in the Star Trek: Picard Series Finale, and not some retrospective. The footage truly looks exciting, and the finale seems like it will keep fans on the edges of their collective seats. We can see the Enterprise-D taking some serious damage as it tries to outmaneuver an entire Starfleet armada, with the stated goal of severing the new form of organic connection the Borg have established over the younger generation of Starfleet officers. The only problem is, the signal for that connection is being broadcast by none other than Picard and Beverly Crusher's son, Jack, which could potentially mean killing the boy to end an entirely new era of Borg threat before it sweeps over Earth and the Federation.

The synopsis for Star Trek: Picard's Series Finale episode "The Last Generation" reads: "In a desperate last stand, Jean-Luc Picard and generations of crews both old and new fight together to save the galaxy from the greatest threat they've ever faced as the saga of Star Trek: The Next Generation comes to a thrilling, epic conclusion."

After Star Trek: Picard ends, the franchise will continue with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 in June. Star Trek: Discovery's Final Season will release in 2024, and a spinoff film about Section 31 has been announced.