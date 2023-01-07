Star Trek: Picard Season 3: Patrick Stewart Teases Next Generation Cast's Roles

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 reunites Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) with his U.S.S. Enterprise-D crew members from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Picard reunited with Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) in Star Trek: Picard's first season. However, things have changed in the years since these officers worked together aboard the Enterprise. That's the case when it comes to Beverly Crusher, whose abduction and distress call kicks off the season's plot. Patrick Stewart explains in an interview that Picard and Crusher haven't seen in other in a long time and she has a surprise for him when they reunite.

"He felt abandoned by Crusher — she just disappeared out of his life," Stewart tells TV Insider. He adored her and that was never resolved. [But she has a] surprise, when she appears, that thrills and then enrages him."

The new season also sees Worf getting involved in the story. He has a new outlook on life that involves practicing pacifism.

"The change to his personality is one of the most delightful things this season," Stewart says. "He becomes increasingly complex, where in Next Generation you always knew what [gruff] response you'd get from him."

Stewart says the season brings closure to the crew's saga for both the cast and the fans. "I'm excited about [how Season 3] deals with the Next Generation cast saying goodbye to Star Trek," he says. "I know that's going to mean a great deal to fans."

Bringing back the Enterprise crew is a key part of Terry Matalas' goals for Star Trek: Picard's final season. He wanted the show's final outing to feel like a continuation of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Matalas previously expressed his excitement at reuniting the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew.

"I remember watching the premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction," Matalas said in a press release. "So, it's most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire Star Trek: Picard team and I can't wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!"

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres on Paramount+ on February 16th. The first two seasons are streaming now on Paramount+, along with all seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation.