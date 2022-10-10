Star Trek: The Next Generation Cast Tease Return After Picard Season 3

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 brings the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast back together for what is supposed to be their final mission, but there could be more adventures ahead. The Next Generation cast reunited at New York Comic Con on Saturday as part of the Star Trek universe panel, where Patrick Stewart introduced the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailer, featuring the reunited Enterprise crew (some of whom have gone through big changes) and some surprising villains. The trailer is introduced as their "final mission" in the "final season" of Picard, but it didn't take long for The Next Generation's cast to eagerly greet the idea of further adventures.

A fan asked the crew if this really is their final outing. Gates McFadden responded by saying she be happy for it to go on "forever." Jonathan Frakes noted that they're "not dead yet." "Just old," added Marina Sirtis. Brent Spiner jokingly suggested he could get a solo series as the lead.

Stewart chimed, saying, "I know there are some Paramount+ people here and also from Paramount Pictures, we could still make a movie." This push follows his comments at San Diego Comic-Con when he replied to a fan with a resounding "yes" when asked if he'd like to make another Star Trek: The Next Generation movie. Frakes then noted that there's a Star Trek-shaped hole in Paramount Pictures' release schedule following Star Trek 4's delay, half-jokingly suggesting maybe a Next Generation movie could take that spot.

Frakes continues to push the idea that there could be more adventures of The Next Generation's crew via social media. On Twitter, the Star Trek on Paramount+ account shared the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailer. They tweeted it out as "The final voyage." Frakes quote-tweeted the trailer, adding "Maybe not final...."

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 introduces Amanda Plummer as the villain Vadic, captain of the Shrike. The series also includes Mica Burton (LeVar Burton's real-life daughter) and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Geordi La Forge's daughters, Ensign Alandra La Forge and Ensign Sidney La Forge, helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. The trailer also revealed the USS Enterprise-F, lifted straight from the world of the video game Star Trek Online.

Star Trek: Picard Season 1 and Season 2 are streaming now on Paramount+, along with all seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres on Paramount+ on February 16th.