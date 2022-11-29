Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Wants Season 3 to Be a Continuation of Next Generation, Reveals Approach to Canon

Star Trek: Picard is getting ready to premiere its third and final season on Paramount+, so some new information is being released. During a recent interview with Den of Geek, the cast and showrunner of Star Trek: Picard discussed everything from the original title of season 3, the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation appearing, and even revealed what his original intentions for the season was supposed to be. Terry Matalas, who is the executive producer and showrunner, on the series, revealed that he wants the third season of Star Trek: Picard to be a continuation of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

"I just felt like Picard season three needed to feel like it fit into this universe," Matalas said. "It was very important to me, first and foremost, that it treads new ground, but [also feel] like a continuation of the stories and arcs set up 30 years ago. There's a fine line between fan service and just honoring the universe that you're in. So, I just went full tilt at the things that mattered to me."

While the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailer released at New York Comic Con called the story their "final mission," the crew seemed to differ on that account. When a fan asked the crew if this really is their final outing, McFadden responded by saying she be happy for it to go on "forever." Frakes noted that they're "not dead yet," with Sirtis wryly chiming in that they're "Just old."

Stewart said, "I know there are some Paramount+ people here and also from Paramount Pictures, we could still make a movie." This came after following his comments at San Diego Comic-Con when he replied to a fan with a resounding "yes" when asked if he'd like to make another Star Trek: The Next Generation movie.

Star Trek's head producer Alex Kurtzman, perhaps trying to prevent excitement from getting out of hands without any firm plans in place, replied, "I think that in some ways season three is that. But of course, I mean, look, if you guys love it, let's see what happens."

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas previously expressed his excitement at reuniting the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew. "I remember watching the premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction," Matalas said in a press release. "So, it's most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire Star Trek: Picard team and I can't wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!"

The first two seasons of Star Trek: Picard, along with all seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, are streaming now on Paramount+. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres on February 16th on Paramouint+.

