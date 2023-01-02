Star Trek: Prodigy Showrunners Promise New Ship, More Returning Legacy Characters In Season 2

Star Trek fans can expect more legacy characters and a brand new starship when Star Trek: Prodigy returns for its second season. Prodigy's first season finale debuted on Paramount+ last week, featuring the loss of one of the show's main characters. Prodigy's season finale also set up a new status quo. Following the USS Protostar's destruction, its crew finally reaches Earth, where Vice Adm. Janeway (the flesh-and-blood version) takes them under her wing as warrant officers. On Monday, Paramount+ released a new video capping off the season with Prodigy's showrunners and voice cast discussing the finale episode, "Supernova, Part 2."

"The end of Season 1 is a bit of a handoff," says co-showrunner Dan Hageman. "The kids have had Hologram Janeway, who's a kid-friendly Janeway, and now they've graduated to an Adm. Janeway. She's no nonsense, so what you're gonna see in Season 2 is you're gonna see that relationship blossom."

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2's new starship and legacy characters

The USS Protostar that took Prodigy's cast across the Delta Quadrant and United Federation of Planets is no more, destroyed to stop it from tearing Starfleet apart. Though "Supernova, Part 2" offers a glimpse at a ship similar to the Protostar, the showrunners say Prodigy's second season will introduce a new vessel. And even with the show's first season featuring returns from Kate Mulgrew as two versions of Kathryn Janeway, Robert Beltran as Chakotay, Billy Cambell as Thadiun Okona, and Ronny Cox as Adm. Edward Jellico, there are even more legacy character returns in store for Prodigy's sophomore season.

"In Season 2 we're gonna see a lot more familiar faces," co-showrunner Kevin Hageman teases in the video. Dan Hageman chimes in to remind viewers, "Adm. Janeway has promised them a new ship, but not the Protostar. So I think that's something that fans can speculate on." Kevin concludes by teasing, "Something much bigger."

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2

Paramount+ confirmed in November 2021 that it had ordered a second 20-episode season of Star Trek: Prodigy. "We promise, we're going to deliver the goods in Season 2, and it's magical," Kevin Hagmen says to close out the video.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 does not have a release date yet, though it may return in late 2023. Star Trek: Prodigy's first 10 episodes comes to Blu-ray in January.