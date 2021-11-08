Star Trek: Prodigy Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+

The adventures of the motley crew of the USS Protostar will continue in the second season of Star Trek: Prodigy. On Monday, Paramount+ announced that it would renew Star Trek: Prodigy for a second season. Produced by the Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Production, Star Trek: Prodigy debuted in October. Paramount+ reports that the show had the top-performing premiere day out of any original animated kids series on the streaming service. Star Trek: Prodigy is an animated series and the first Star Trek aimed at younger viewers. The series sees Star Trek: Voyager star Kate Mulgrew returning to the Star Trek universe as the voice of Hologram Janeway.

Star Trek: Prodigy premiered on Thursday, October 28th, with a one-hour episode, exclusively on Paramount+ (the premiere is free to stream for a limited time). New episodes of the first half of season one continue to debut weekly through Thursday, November 18th. Following a mid-season break, the remaining five episodes of season one’s first half will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays, starting on Thursday, January 6th. The 10-episode-long second half of season one will be available on Paramount+ later in 2022.

Star Trek: Prodigy‘s voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok). Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman developed Star Trek: Prodigy. The show follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, searching for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but throughout their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

Star Trek: Prodigy hails from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation Studio, led by President of Animation Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers, alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman and Ben Hibon, who also directs and serves as executive producer and the creative lead of the animated series.

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group distributes Star Trek: Prodigy. The series is also available to stream on Paramount+ in international territories, including Latin America, the Nordics, and Australia.

Star Trek: Prodigy is streaming now on Paramount+