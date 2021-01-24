Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Confirms Return for Prodigy Season 2

✖

Star Trek: Voyager star Kate Mulgrew will reprise her role as Captain Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy, and based on new comments from Mulgrew, it won't be a one-season performance. Following an appearance during a Star Trek: Voyager virtual panel with Galaxy Con, Mulgrew gave a fan an update on the upcoming Star Trek animated series for Nickelodeon. Janeway tells the fan, " I think you will enjoy it. I certainly enjoyed doing it, and I think we’re going into the next season very soon." While we already knew that Nickelodeon had ordered two seasons of Star Trek: Prodigy, it now also seems pretty certain that Mulgrew and Janeway will be back for the sophomore.

CBS Studios announced that Mulgrew had joined the Prodigy cast during the Star Trek Universe virtual panel at New York Comic Con 2020. Mulgrew said, “I have invested every scintilla of my being in Captain Janeway, and I can’t wait to endow her with nuance that I never did before in Star Trek: Prodigy. How thrilling to be able to introduce to these young minds an idea that has elevated the world for decades. To be at the helm again is going to be deeply gratifying in a new way for me.”

Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman said, “Captain Janeway was held to a different standard than her predecessors. She was asked to embody an inhuman level of perfection in order to be accepted as ‘good enough’ by the doubters, but showed them all what it means to be truly outstanding. We can think of no better captain to inspire the next generation of dreamers on Nickelodeon, than she.”

“Kate’s portrayal of Captain Janeway is truly iconic, and has resonated with a global audience for many years,” said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. “We can’t wait to see her bring this character to life in a whole new way, while continuing to be an inspiration for both new and loyal fans.”

Star Trek: Prodigy is a new animated series in the works for Nickelodeon that is aimed at younger views. The series is developed by Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago) and overseen for Nickelodeon by Naito.

Star Trek: Prodigy follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning, and salvation. The CG-animated series will debut exclusively on in 2021.