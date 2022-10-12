Star Trek Reveals Ronny Cox's Return as Admiral Jellico

Another Star Trek: The Next Generation alum, Ronny Cox, is returning to the Star Trek universe. During the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, the creatives behind the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy revealed, in addition to the show's midseason trailer, Cox's return as the voice of Adm. Edward Jellico. Cox previously played Capt. Edward Jellico in live-action in the two-part Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "Chain of Command." In the episode, he took command of the Enterprise while Capt. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) embarked on a secret mission for Starfleet. Jellico's strict command style and standoffish approach to diplomacy contrasted with Picard's, leading to clashes with the ship's first officer, Cmdr. William Riker (Jonathan Frakes).

Jellico's role in Star Trek: Prodigy seems similar to his role in "Chain in Command." As a Starfleet admiral overseeing Vice Admiral Kathryn Janeway's (Kate Mulgrew) mission to the Delta Quadrant in search of the Protostar and its original crew (including Chakotay). Jellico's role is that of "foil" to Janeway, making her mission more difficult. You can see the first look at Jellico in the animated series below.

(Photo: Paramount+)

Cox is the second Star Trek: The Generation guest star to join the Star Trek: Prodigy cast. The series previously announced Billy Campbell's return as the roguish Thaduin Okona from the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "The Outrageous Okona."

Star Trek: Prodigy returns from its midseason hiatus on Thursday, October 27th, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., and on Friday, October 28th in Latin America, Australia, Italy, and the U.K. New episodes of the 10-episode-long second half of Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 debut weekly on Thursdays. The series will air later in the year in South Korea, Germany, Italy, France, Austria, and Switzerland.

In the remaining Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 episodes, "as the hopeful crew makes their way toward Starfleet, their dreams are threatened when they discover the U.S.S. Protostar harbors a weapon designed to tear the United Federation of Planets apart. To make matters worse, the U.S.S. Dauntless is on a manhunt for the Protostar as the real Vice Admiral Janeway is eager to uncover what happened to her missing former First Officer Chakotay. With these two ships on a collision course and destruction on the horizon, the fate of the Alpha Quadrant hangs in the balance."

Star Trek: Prodigy's first 10 episodes are streaming now on Paramount+. The series also airs on Nickelodeon.