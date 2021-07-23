Star Trek: Prodigy Trailer Released

✖

The first trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy is here. Paramount+ debuted the official teaser trailer for Star Trek's first animated kids' series during the show's Comic-Con@Home virtual panel. Executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman introduced fans to their first look at the show in action, including the first glimpse of the series' starship. Fans will also notice the voice of Kate Mulgrew is featured in the trailer, reprising her role as Capt. Kathryn Janeway from Star Trek: Voyager in holographic form. Star Trek: Prodigy is a co-production of Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios' Eye Animation Studios. The panel confirmed that Star Trek: Prodigy would premiere on Paramount+ in the United States this Fall.

The Star Trek: Prodigy virtual panel was one of two Star Trek Universe panels featured as part of Paramount+'s Peak Animation programming block during Comic-Con@Home, focusing on the streaming service's upcoming animated series. The Star Trek Universe panel also included a look at season two of Star Trek: Lower Decks, which debuts on August 12th.

Jerry O'Connell (Star Trek: Lower Decks) moderated the Star Trek: Prodigy panel. The event included a conversation with members of the show's voice cast, including Mulgrew ("Hologram Janeway"), Brett Gray ("Dal"), Ella Purnell ("Gwyn"), Angus Imrie ("Zero"), Rylee Alazraqui ("Rok-Tahk"), Dee Bradley Baker ("Murf") and Jason Mantzoukas ("Jankom Pog"), with executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman and director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon.

The Hagemans (Trollhunters and Ninjago) developed the CG-animated Star Trek: Prodigy to become Star Trek's first series aimed at younger audiences. The show follows "a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered -- a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise -- but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents."

Star Trek: Prodigy hails from CBS' Eye Animation Productions; Nickelodeon Animation Studio, led by President of Animation, Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are executive producers alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon directs, co-executive produces, and serves as the creative lead of the series. Aaron Baiers also serves as co-executive producer.

What do you think of the first Star Trek: Prodigy trailer? Let us know in the comments.