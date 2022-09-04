Star Trek: Picard Reveals the New Captain of the Stargazer

Star Trek: Picard has revealed the new captain of the U.S.S. Stargazer. Picard's second season introduced an updated version of the U.S.S. Stargazer, the ship that Jean-Luc Picard commanded for years before taking over as captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D. Capt. Cristobal Rios, reinstated into Starfleet with Picard's support after the events of the show's first season, commanded the vessel as of Season 2's beginning. However, Rios decided to remain in the 21st century after Picard and crew's trip through time, leaving the future of command aboard the Stargazer uncertain. SPOILERS follow for Star Trek: Picard -- Stargazer #1 by Mike Johnson, Kirsten Beyer, Angel Hernandez, and J.D. Mettler.

Upon returning to the 24th century, Jean-Luc Picard bestowed a field commission on Seven of Nine, giving her command of the Stargazer to deal with what they believed to be an emerging Borg threat. While Seven of Nine's return to Starfleet sticks, her captaincy does not. Star Trek: Picard -- Stargazer #1, the first issue of the comic book series bridging Picard's second and third seasons, sees Seven still being tested to see where she belongs in Starfleet.

But the U.S.S. Stargazer does have a new captain, but it isn't anyone from Picard's orbit. The new captain's name is Mekara. She's an Andorian and she has no history in Star Trek.

The issue's plot involves revisiting a mission from Picard's time in command of the Stargazer. Meanwhile, Seven returns to duty as a Fenris Ranger. As readers might assume, things don't go smoothly for the group. How this all ties into Star Trek: Picard's third season remains to be seen, but Seven's journey towards fully accepting her Starfleet commission is likely the throughline.

Star Trek: Picard -- Stargazer #1, the first of three issues, is on sale now. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 has already wrapped production and is expected to debut in early 2023. Star Trek: Picard Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Paramount+.