Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Showrunner Says Season 3 Has Begun Filming

It would seem that work is beginning on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3, which Paramount+ hasn’t publicly announced. The news comes from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds co-creator/co-showrunner Akiva Goldman during an MIT Media Event streamed to YouTube. During the discussion, Goldsman stated that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 is beginning filming now. He also implied that Paramount+ should be announced the premiere date for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 (which he says they filmed “17 years ago;’ it wrapped filming in July) any day now. This news comes as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 arrives on home media.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows Captain Christopher Pike as he commands the USS Enterprise. The film stars Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 guest stars Anson Mount as Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock, chronicling their adventures in the years before Captain Kirk’s command of the Enterprise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Will Test Star Trek’s Morality

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1’s finale involved time travel, with Captain Pike receiving another glimpse of the future, this time one where he doesn’t succumb to his predestined accident and instead meets Capt. Kirk during the events of a classic . That episode waded into some ethically grey area that left some Star Trek fans wondering what it meanest for the show’s future. Mount has said that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will continue pushing the boundaries.

“Well, you’ll have to see where we take that,” Mount told Trek Zone. “Because some of those themes go on in the second season and really asking those exact questions that you were just asking. Is it possible that intelligence can be so completely ripped apart from any sense of communication or idealism? That, is there such a thing as a monster? Is that really possible? So yeah, we go down that exact road.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet are executive producers, with Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Eugene Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produce the series.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is streaming now on Paramount+. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 also releases on DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, March 21st, with a 4k UHD release following in May.

(h/t Trek Central)