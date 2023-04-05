Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Character Art Released for First Contact Day

Paramount+ recently renewed its Star Trek: Discovery spinoff Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and now, for First Contact Day, it has released the first character art featuring the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast. The new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 artwork spotlights Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. You can see all of the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 character artwork below.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2's premiere will let fans catch up with Captain Pike's crew. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, with new episodes debuting weekly.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 will follow from the previous season's cliffhanger, which saw Number One arrested for her genetic modifications. The story has continued in the interim in the comic book series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds -- The Illyrian Enigma.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 debuts on Paramount+ on June 15th. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 is already in the works. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1, and every episode of Star Trek, is streaming now on Paramount+. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is also available on Blu-ray and DVD and will soon be available on 4k ultra-high-definition Blu-ray.