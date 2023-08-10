Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - When Does Season 3 Premiere?

Wondering about the release date for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 3? Here's everything we know.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 ended with a massive cliffhanger, and fans are begging to know how it will be resolved. (SPOILERS FOLLOW!)

In Star Trek: Strange New Words Season 2 Episode 10, "Hegemony", The USS Cuyahoga is destroyed by the Gorn, and its surviving crew trapped on the independent colony planet Parnassus Beta – including Captain Pike's (Anson Mount) girlfriend, Captain Marie Batel (Melanie Scrofano), and Spock's (Ethan Peck) estranged girlfriend, Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush).

The Enterprise crew staged an ambitious rescue mission, but the Gorn were far more than the Federation ever knew, including having highly-intelligent and fearsome adults, that are organized like never before. By the time the cliffhanger hit, Pike was back on the bridge of the Enterprise with the Gorn on the attack, facing the unspeakable dilemma of having to destroy enemy ships that are holding some of his crew and other Federation officers hostage.

When Does Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Premiere?

(Photo: Paramount)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 was announced to be happening back in March of this year, when co-creator/co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman revealed that production has already begun. That would indicate that Paramount wants Strange New Worlds Season 3 to premiere on Paramount+ sometime in 2024 (presumably the same June-August summer run as Season 2).

Of course, whatever timetable the studios might've had for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 has been rendered moot by the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes in Hollywood. Star Trek actors (Bush, Picard's Michelle Hurd, Jeri Ryan, Todd Stashwick, and LeVar Burton, Lower Decks' Tawny Newsome – and others) have been out in the forefront of the picket lines, making it clear that they intend to stand with the unions (both individually and collectively) until the strikes are over.

With the team behind the Star Trek Universe no longer working, the production timeline and ultimate release date of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 are completely uncertain. Star Trek will be one TV franchise alongside many others that will have to wait longer than expected to deliver its next batch of content to fans. We'll keep you posted.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is streaming on Paramount+.