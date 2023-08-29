Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Gets an Update

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 is ready to begin production as soon as it is allowed, which is good news for anyone waiting for a resolution to Season 2's cliffhanger ending.. That's according to producing director Chris Fisher, who sat for an interview with TrekMovie.com's All Access podcast. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 had been ready to begin production in Toronto before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes halted work on the series, as they did most of Hollywood, as writers and actors negotiate with studios for fair pay and protection against certain emerging technologies. But in the case of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, they were literally on the eve of production when they decided to pull the plug.

"I was going to direct the premiere episode… I had storyboarded pretty much the entire first episode," Fisher said on the podcast. "That's how close we were to starting shooting. We were one day away from flying the actors in. We were like, 'Do we fly the actors in?' That's when it went above my pay scale."

While writing and production cannot begin during the strike, those involved with the series who aren't on strike are still preparing. Fisher says he and his colleagues are doing everything they can to ensure that production on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 is ready to hit the ground running as soon as the strikes end.

"Myself and the producers up in Toronto, we kind of say, okay [the strikes end] at the end of this month, what would happen?" Fisher explained. "What would we need to do to then get going? And then once the strike passes that, then we set it for the next month. We're not that many weeks away from being able to start, absent all the other conflicts which may have arisen by now."

Fisher also teased that fans can expect Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to take even more chances than Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. That most recent season had a crossover with Star Trek: Lower Decks and a musical episode.

"Every one of the words up there scares the shit out of me," Fisher said. "The show is terrifying to make and to know that my boss is an Oscar-winning writer and my first job directing was directing his script. I'm terrified. But that's the best thing about the job. If it wasn't exciting like that, if you weren't challenged like that, it wouldn't be what it is. But, yeah, they're big swings. They're definitely big swings."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is streaming now. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is also available as home media on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k UHD, and Season 2 will soon also come to home media.