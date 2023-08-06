Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Finale Clip Released

Now that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' musical episode is in the rearview (and its soundtrack available to stream), it's time to turn Star Trek fans' attentions towards the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 finale episode, "Hegemony," a title hinting at the return of the Gorn. The Gorn's return is confirmed in the first clip from the episode that debuted on the most recent installment of Star Trek's aftershow, The Ready Room, hosted by Wil Wheaton. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2 premiere episode included a shot hinting at the Gorn heading into Federation space, and it seems that's the conflict in the finale.

The clip from the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 finale episode sees the USS Enterprise crew discover the wreckage of the USS Cayuga, the ship commanded by Captain Batel, who is involved in a relationship with Captain Pike. The Enterprise's search for survivors is hampered by Gorn interference, and a Gorn hunter ship soon appears. The Enterprise then receives a message from Starfleet informing them that the Gorn have claimed the space around the planet and ordering the Enterprise crew to remain on their side of the Gorn's demarcation line. Based on how the clip end, Pike seems unlikely to give up on finding Batel and her crew that easily. You can watch the clip below.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, and Ethan Peck as Spock, reprising the roles they first played in Star Trek: Discovery Season 2. The series also stars Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 brings back special guest star Paul Wesley as James Kirk and adds Carol Kane in the recurring role of Pelia. In addition to the season's musical episode, "Subspace Rhapsody," Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 also featured a crossover episode with Star Trek: Lower Decks, guest starring Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome.

CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 debuts new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+ in the United States, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The second season will stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with a premiere date still to be announced.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2's finale episode debuts on August 10th. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is also streaming on Paramount+. It is also available as home media on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k UHD.