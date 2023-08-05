Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Musical Episode "Subspace Rhapsody" Soundtrack Is Streaming Now

The soundtrack to "Subspace Rhapsody," the musical episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (a first for the Star Trek franchise) is now streaming online. "Subspace Rhapsody" features original songs written by Tom Polce (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Kay Hanley (Letters to Cleo) as performed by the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast, including Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Paul Wesley, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, Melanie Scrofano, Dan Jeannotte, and Carol Kane. Lakeshore Records is releasing the soundtrack, having previously released several soundtracks from Paramount+'s Star Trek shows, including the first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

The "Subspace Rhapsody" soundtrack is available to stream now on services including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Here's the soundtrack's tracklist:

Star Trek Strange New Worlds Main Title (Subspace Rhapsody Version) – Jeff Russo (1:51) Status Report – Anson Mount, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Melissa Navia, Celia Rose Gooding, Babs Olusanmokun, Paul Wesley & Carol Kane (2:56) Connect to Your Truth – Rebecca Romijn & Paul Wesley (1:51) How Would That Feel – Christina Chong (4:25) Private Conversation – Anson Mount & Melanie Scrofano (1:29) Keeping Secrets – Rebecca Romijn (4:11) I'm Ready – Jess Bush, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia & Dan Jeannotte (2:37) I'm the X – Ethan Peck (2:25) Keep Us Connected – Celia Rose Gooding (4:30) We Are One – Anson Mount, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Melissa Navia, Celia Rose Gooding, Babs Olusanmokun, Dan Jeannotte, Paul Wesley & Carol Kane (4:17) Subspace Rhapsody End Credit Medley (1:38)

Making Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' musical episode

ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Dermott Downs, who directed "Subspace Rhapsody." He told us what went into making Star Trek's first musical episode.

"I would say the biggest challenge was Nurse Chapel's in the mess hall, because of this sheer, full-blown choreography that that entailed," Downs said. "She gets the whole mess hall to join her, and the only person not dancing is Spock, who's kind of watching everything he's hoped or dreamed might happen with him with her go down the tubes. She's got to fall into the arms. She's got to be crowd surfed. She's got to move through dancers that she interacts with, and yet it starts with her telling him, 'This is how it is,' and then it moves into it. There were so many elements and interactive elements to that, that that probably had the most full-blown rehearsals, just so everybody would be prepared on the day and you're not trusting someone's going to catch you, and on the day they don't."

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 debuts new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+ in the United States, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The second season will stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with a premiere date still to be announced.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is also streaming on Paramount+. It is also available as home media on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k UHD.