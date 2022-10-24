Star Trek's 10 original movies have found a new streaming home on HBO Max. The films recently left Paramount+ after joining the streaming service in November 2021, making every Star Trek movie became available to stream on the same platform that is the exclusive streaming home of every episode of Star Trek television for the first time. However, the exit of the Star Trek films featuring the Star Trek: The Original Series cast and the Star Trek: The Next Generation meant those films were no longer available to stream anywhere, leaving Paramount+ in the United States with only 2009's Star Trek and its sequel, Star Trek Into Darkness. Star Trek Beyond remained on AMC+.

We now know that the first two Star Trek movies -- Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Star Trek Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection and Star Trek: Nemesis -- will come to HBO Max on November 1st. HBO Max did no reveal how long they will remain on the service.

Such movements among streaming libraries are typically due to deals that pre-date the current streaming wars and the advent of propriety corporate streaming platforms. It's the same reason why Marvel movies occasionally leave Disney+ and show up elsewhere.

Paramount also recently released a box set of the first six Star Trek movies restored and in 4k for the first time, and these new editions are also available on standard Blu-ray and video-on-demand. There has been no word on the Star Trek: The Next Generation films getting the same treatment yet, though the Blu-ray box set of those films released in 2009 remains readily available, as do digital purchase and rental options.

While this sheds light on the state of Star Trek's past films, the future of Star Trek movies remains less clear. Thefourth film featuring the Kelvin Timeline cast from the most recent Star Trek movies (Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldaña, John Cho, Simon Pegg) recently lost its director, Matt Shakman, to Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot. Shakman's is probably why Paramount Pictures removed the film from its schedule, where it was previously set for a December 2023 release.