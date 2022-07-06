Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition Hits 4K Blu-ray Along With a Six Film Set
Big news for Star Trek fans today as Paramount Home Entertainment has revealed that the fully restored Director's Edition of Star Trek: The Motion Picture that was teased earlier this year will arrive on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray September 6th. That's just ahead of Star Trek Day 2022 on September 8th. What's more, the film will be available in a standard edition and a limited-edition Collector's Set entitled "The Complete Adventure".
To top it all off, the Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture Collection is also on tap for September 6th, and it will bring all six films together in 4K UHD. Hopefully you saw this move coming when Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection launched on 4K Blu-ray last year without Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. Both films will be included in the new set. A breakdown of each new Star Trek 4K Blu-ray release can be found below, complete with bonus features and pre-order links.
Star Trek: The Motion Picture—The Director's Edition 4K Ultra HD - Pre-order on Amazon ($30.99 / 16% off): The newly restored, definitive version of the first big-screen adventure is presented in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR-10, as well as Dolby Atmos. Also includes access to a Digital copy of the film and the following new and legacy bonus content:
Ultra HD Disc bonus features:
- Audio Commentary with David C. Fein, Mike Matessino, and Daren R. Dochterman—NEW!
- Audio Commentary by Robert Wise, Douglas Trumbull, John Dykstra, Jerry Goldsmith, and Stephen Collins
- Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
Blu-ray Disc bonus features:
- The Human Adventure—An all-new 8-part documentary detailing how the Director's Edition came to life—NEW!
- Preparing the Future – How the remastering began
- A Wise Choice – The storied history of Robert Wise
- Refitting the Enterprise – How the Enterprise design shaped future federation starships
- Sounding Off – Exploring new dimensions of sound in Dolby Atmos
- V'ger - The conception and restoration of an iconic alien antagonist
- Return to Tomorrow – Reaching an already high bar with new CGI effects
- A Grand Theme – Behind the iconic, influential music score that shaped the franchise's future
- The Grand Vision – The legacy and evolving reputation of this classic movie
- Deleted Scenes—NEW!
- Effects Tests—NEW!
- Costume Tests—NEW!
- Computer Display Graphics—NEW!
- Additional legacy bonus content
Star Trek: The Motion Picture—The Director's Edition—The Complete Adventure 4K Ultra HD - Pre-order on Amazon ($97.99 / 11% off): This Limited-Edition Collector's Set includes all of the above, plus an additional 4K Ultra HD disc containing:Buy Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition The Complete Adventure 4K Blu-ray on Amazon
- The Theatrical Cut
- The first-ever widescreen presentation of the Special Longer Version of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, originally created for broadcast television in 1983
The set is presented in deluxe packaging along with exclusive collectibles, including reproductions of original promotional material, a booklet with behind-the-scenes images, stickers, and more.
Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture Collection – Pre-order on Amazon ($125.99): This comprehensive 15-disc collection includes the first six big-screen adventures featuring the original series crew in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR-10. (Star Trek: The Motion Picture—The Director's Edition also includes Dolby Atmos). Both Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country are making their 4K Ultra HD debuts. The set also includes access to Digital copies of each of the six films, as well as hours of new and legacy bonus content. Below is a breakdown of disc contents:Buy Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture Collection 4K Blu-ray Set on Amazon
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director's Edition – Ultra HD & Blu-ray
- Additional Blu-ray with bonus content
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Theatrical Cut) – Ultra HD & Blu-ray
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan – Ultra HD & Blu-ray
- Includes Director's Cut
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock – Ultra HD & Blu-ray
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home – Ultra HD & Blu-ray
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier – Ultra HD & Blu-ray
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country – Ultra HD & Blu-ray
- Includes Director's Cut
All six of the feature films listed above will also be available individually on 4K Ultra HD or Blu-ray.