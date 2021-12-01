Disney+ Removed Two Marvel Movies

Two Marvel movies that helped pave the road to the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise have now been removed from Disney+ (in US regions). The 2005 Fantastic Four movie and its sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer were pulled from the Disney+ streaming library as of today, December 1, 2021. Fantastic Four has actually had a pretty surprising run on Disney, as the streaming service removed it from the content library back in early August, only to quietly return it just days later. With both of the 2000s Fantastic Four movies now gone, only Josh Trank’s infamous Fantastic Four reboot film remains, along with two animated series from the ’90s and 2000s (respectively).

Here are the synopses for Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer – both of which are no longer available on DIsney+:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fantastic Four: Four astronauts have their lives changed forever, when they end up being hit by a cloud of cosmic radiation. Reed Richards now has the ability to stretch his body like elastic. Sue Storm (Alba) is now the invisible woman. Johnny Storm becomes the human touch and Ben Grimm becomes the ‘Thing’, a man made out of rock. But there is one problem. The journey’s sponsor, Victor Von Doom has also been affected and with full power, is a dangerous force which needs to be stopped, before it’s too late. Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer – “After the fierce battle with Dr Doom in Fantastic Four (2005), the world’s incredible quartet of defenders is up against with yet another threat. As a series of widespread anomalies and massive sinkholes coincide with the arrival of the intergalactic harbinger of destruction known as the Silver Surfer, the Fantastic Four, and the world, must brace for the worst. Now, a fragile alliance with a despised adversary seems like the only way to avert the end of cosmos; however, Reed, and the others, already know that there’s more to the suspiciously willing supporter than meets the eye. Can humankind survive the attack of Silver Surfer’s master, Galactus, the devourer of worlds?”

And here is the synopsis for Fant4stic, which you can still watch on Disney+ (if you so desire):