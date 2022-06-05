Netflix's Last Remaining Star Trek Series Leaving Soon

✖

Star Trek's exit from Netflix to make Paramount+ its exclusive home in the United States will be complete in July. Currently, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine is the only Star Trek series still streaming on Netflix after The Animated Series left in December 2019, The Original Series, Voyager, and Enterprise left in September 2021 and The Next Generation exited in April 2022. Deep Space Nine will officially follow suit on July 1st according to the "last day to watch" tag that now appears on the show in Netflix's library. With Deep Space Nine's exit from Netflix, Paramount+ will become the exclusive home of streaming Star Trek television in the United States.

There's something particularly bittersweet about Deep Space Nine leaving Netflix. Once considered the black sheep of the Star Trek family for its relatively darker tone and early adoption of serialized storytelling, Deep Space Nine's availability on Netflix helped fans old and new come to appreciate the show in a way that was more difficult when it was relegated to late-night linear television slots. In a way, it now feels like a show ahead of its time, as showrunner Ira Steven Behr discussed in an interview with ComicBook.com in 2019, around the time that the What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine documentary debuted.

"I only wish that at the time I would have been that convinced that we were ahead of the times and that it was all going to work out perfectly fine," Behr said. "That definitely wasn't the feeling. It just felt like a no-brainer to me… This is the show that was created by these other people, but the potential was there for so much more. Who in their right mind wouldn't take it as far as they could take it? So it just seemed like it was a show that called out for serialization. That was the best way to tell these stories. We definitely didn't want to do what [The Next Generation] had done and was doing. It was still on the air. And it's like, we want to carve our own little path. So it was form and content. It was just finding the right form for the content. The form was serialization. It was a no-brainer in my mind. And the fact that it was not embraced by everyone, including the fans at times, was disappointing."

He continued, "I get the fact that syndication was a bitch, and that shows were on at all times of the day and night, and it was hard to follow when shows would get preempted for some dopey local thing. I get it, but I have no control over that. I can't control the delivery system. All I could do is help to make the best Deep Space Nine series we could make. And that's what I cared about. Not what happened after the show was out of our hands and how it was broadcast. It was like, I don't care about that."

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine is streaming on Netflix for a little while longer. It's also currently, and soon exclusively, streaming on Paramount+.