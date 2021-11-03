Every Star Trek Movie Is Now Streaming on Paramount+

In a first for the streaming service, Paramount+ — the streaming home of Star Trek television — now hosts all 13 Star Trek movies. As of November 1st, Paramount+’s film library includes all six of the Star Trek movies starring the Star Trek: The Original Series cast, the four starring the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew, and the three set in the Kelvin Timeline. It’s unclear whether they will be a permanent move (ComicBook.com has reached out for clarification), as the Star Trek movies have been jumping from service to service for some time now, likely working on contracts that existed before Paramount+. Some of these movies are still available on other streaming platforms, meaning this isn’t an exclusive arrangement, but Paramount+ is the only service with all 13 films in one place.

Due to the ongoing streaming content wars, whether the films will be a permanent fixture of Paramount+ is significant. ViacomCBS executives have clarified that properties like Avatar: The Last Airbender will become Paramount+ streaming exclusives once their current contracts have run their course. It’s safe to assume the company feels similarly about Star Trek, its most prominent intellectual property. Paramount+ already hosts every episode of Star Trek ever aired, and Netflix recently lost three Star Trek series after hosting most of the franchise for years.

The Star Trek movies are also making their way to ultra-high-definition home media. The of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. Fans are hopeful that solid sales will lead to the remaining six classic movies getting the same treatment (the Kelvin Timeline movies are already available in 4k UHD).

Paramount+ also announced that it would host a new 4k UHD remaster of, restoring Ray Wise’s original vision for the first Star Trek movie for a new generation. Work is underway, and the restored cut should debut on Paramount+ in 2022 ahead of a home media release.

And, of course, there are more Star Trek movies in the works. Paramount scheduled the next film to debut in theaters on June 9, 2023. WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman is directing from a script by Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Production begins in early 2022.

Another film is in development, written by Star Trek: Discovery‘s Kalinda Vazquez. Scripts exist for movies based on a Quentin Tarantino pitch, and another for a film Noah Hawley was to direct that halted right before production began. There’s likely more on the way as well, including, potentially, an animated Star Trek movie.

What do you think? Are you planning to have a Star Trek movie marathon on Paramount+?