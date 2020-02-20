Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Comic Adaptation Coming in June

Keeping in tradition with other Star Wars films released by Disney, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be getting a comic book adaptation, with this entry coming from writer Jody Houser (Star Wars: TIE Fighter) and artist Will Sliney (Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren). By the time the first issue of the series lands on shelves, The Rise of Skywalker will have already been available on home video for months, but the joys of these comic book adaptations are the ways the creative teams boil down the story into a new medium and offer slightly reimagined interpretations of the pertinent events, shedding new insight into the experience in a different way than the film itself.

"As a lifelong Star Wars fan, it was an honor to be asked to be a part of wrapping up the Skywalker saga with Marvel Comics," Houser shared with Marvel.com. “We have some fun plans to add scenes and material that weren't seen in the movie."

The site adds, "In addition to the shocking twists and turns that were present in the film, the five-issue limited series will also have brand-new story material for readers to enjoy!"

While this comic book series won't be essential to enjoy the Skywalker Saga, different mediums often see the inclusion of elements that may have existed in the script but never made it into the finished film. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the novelization of the film will also include additional information, as an excerpt shed more light on the film's opening scene.

The release of this comic series will mark a bittersweet moment for fans, as it serves as a reminder that there are no announced films on the horizon, with Lucasfilm seemingly shifting their focus towards live-action series on Disney+. The studio has release dates for unannounced films in December of 2022, December of 2024, and December of 2026, so it's also possible these films will be announced by the time this book hits shelves.

Despite the disappointment of how long we have to wait for new films, the world of Star Wars comics continues to offer exciting adventures with unexpected reveals. The proper Star Wars title relaunched earlier this year, chronicling the events between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, while a new series focusing on Darth Vader has also launched. Coming later this year are also comics focusing on Doctor Aphra as well as a book exploring iconic bounty hunters, with more titles possibly on the way.

Stay tuned for details on the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comic adaptation, which is set to launch in June.

