Star Wars: New Comic Reveals Luke Skywalker Briefly Wielded a Yellow Lightsaber

In the more than 40 years since Luke Skywalker debuted in Star Wars: A New Hope, fans have learned countless exciting details about the Jedi, though an upcoming issue of Marvel Comics' Star Wars teases that he had a lightsaber of an unexpected color. While Luke is often associated with having a blue lightsaber in the original two films before debuting his personally crafted green lightsaber in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, a preview for the cover of Star Wars #6 shows Luke with a yellow lightsaber, as the events of the series take place after he has lost his lightsaber on Cloud City.

Marvel.com teases the series, "With this exciting new era underway, some of the franchises’ longstanding mysteries are getting the spotlight, including what happened to the lightsaber Luke lost in his climatic duel with Darth Vader in Cloud City... While the results of Luke’s search remain to be seen, it would appear he eventually obtains a replacement… See the young Jedi ignite a never-before-seen yellow lightsaber on R.B. Silva’s Star Wars #6 cover below—and learn more when this issue hits stands this May!"

Disney purchased Lucasfilm back in 2012 and, with the company already owning Marvel Comics and with the franchise having a long history with comics books, it only made sense for Marvel to revive a new Star Wars series, which launched in 2015. After running for 75 issues, the first storyline, which was set between A New Hope and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, concluded last December. This new narrative is following a similar formula by exploring the events that took place between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Only two issues of this new narrative have landed on shelves, with the series already setting the stage for some major reveals about the franchise.

One question audiences have had for decades is what happened to Luke's lightsaber after he lost it on Cloud City, only for Star Wars: The Force Awakens to reveal the weapon to Rey, noting that the story of how Maz Kanata came to possess the relic would be saved for another time. Star Wars #2 saw the reveal of Lando Calrissian claiming he knew where the weapon ended up, as the issue concluded with a cloaked figure holding the weapon. While there has been a debate about who this figure is and whether or not this is merely a vision Luke is having, the coming narrative will likely bring with it some exciting reveals regarding the trajectory of the lost lightsaber.

Star Wars #3 hits shelves on February 26th and Star Wars #6 hits shelves in May.

