Star Wars Fans Rally Around #WeLoveBenSolo

The Star Wars sequel trilogy delivered audiences a number of compelling characters, though the most beloved of them all is arguably Kylo Ren/Ben Solo. The character's narrative trajectory towards redemption allowed actor Adam Driver to deliver a complex and layered performance, culminating with Ben's sacrifice in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in order to save Rey. While some audiences appreciated what this final narrative delivered viewers, others were disappointed that Ben's death meant the end of his journey. When it was confirmed that a novelization of the film would expand upon what we saw in theaters, Ben Solo fans were especially excited, as they hoped that his journey would be more fully explored.

At this weekend's C2E2, the novelization was made available in limited quantities, with some fans fully diving into the narrative. To the dismay of many Ben Solo fans, the book does little to offer more insight into the character, which some would consider the last opportunity to deliver fans some of the things they were hoping to see in the film itself.

Seemingly as a response to the book's debut, fans took to Twitter to proclaim why #WeLoveBenSolo and what they admire about the character. Scroll down to see what fans are saying!