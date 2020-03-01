Star Wars Fans Rally Around #WeLoveBenSolo

Star Wars

The Star Wars sequel trilogy delivered audiences a number of compelling characters, though the most beloved of them all is arguably Kylo Ren/Ben Solo. The character’s narrative trajectory towards redemption allowed actor Adam Driver to deliver a complex and layered performance, culminating with Ben’s sacrifice in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in order to save Rey. While some audiences appreciated what this final narrative delivered viewers, others were disappointed that Ben’s death meant the end of his journey. When it was confirmed that a novelization of the film would expand upon what we saw in theaters, Ben Solo fans were especially excited, as they hoped that his journey would be more fully explored.

Since the film’s debut, fans have organized a number of campaigns on social media to show their support of the character and their disappointment with his ending. This most recent campaign has reportedly been planned for weeks among the fan community, following former hashtag campaigns like #SaveBenSolo or #BringBenSoloBack, largely organized thanks to the @BenSoloTags Twitter account.

Coincidentally, at this weekend’s C2E2, the novelization of The Rise of Skywalker was made available in limited quantities, with some fans fully diving into the narrative. To the dismay of many Ben Solo fans, the book does little to offer more insight into the character, which some would consider the last opportunity to deliver fans some of the things they were hoping to see in the film itself.

Between the planned campaign and the novel’s debut, many fans took to Twitter to proclaim why #WeLoveBenSolo and what they admire about the character. Scroll down to see what fans are saying!

Editor’s note: This article was updated to reflect the origins of the campaign

