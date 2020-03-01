Star Wars Fans Rally Around #WeLoveBenSolo

The Star Wars sequel trilogy delivered audiences a number of compelling characters, though the most beloved of them all is arguably Kylo Ren/Ben Solo. The character’s narrative trajectory towards redemption allowed actor Adam Driver to deliver a complex and layered performance, culminating with Ben’s sacrifice in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in order to save Rey. While some audiences appreciated what this final narrative delivered viewers, others were disappointed that Ben’s death meant the end of his journey. When it was confirmed that a novelization of the film would expand upon what we saw in theaters, Ben Solo fans were especially excited, as they hoped that his journey would be more fully explored.

Since the film’s debut, fans have organized a number of campaigns on social media to show their support of the character and their disappointment with his ending. This most recent campaign has reportedly been planned for weeks among the fan community, following former hashtag campaigns like #SaveBenSolo or #BringBenSoloBack, largely organized thanks to the @BenSoloTags Twitter account.

Coincidentally, at this weekend’s C2E2, the novelization of The Rise of Skywalker was made available in limited quantities, with some fans fully diving into the narrative. To the dismay of many Ben Solo fans, the book does little to offer more insight into the character, which some would consider the last opportunity to deliver fans some of the things they were hoping to see in the film itself.

Between the planned campaign and the novel’s debut, many fans took to Twitter to proclaim why #WeLoveBenSolo and what they admire about the character. Scroll down to see what fans are saying!

Editor’s note: This article was updated to reflect the origins of the campaign

Favorite Prince

Deserved to Live

Ben Solo, the boy who was left behind by everyone, who was manipulated and abused his whole life, who thought that he would never be good enough to anyone. He deserved to live, to finally find the peace and love he always searched for. It can’t end like this. #WeLoveBenSolo pic.twitter.com/arNa7TFGZR — BenSoloLives (@BenSoloLives_) February 29, 2020

Conquering Death

#WeLoveBenSolo bc he finished what his grandfather started: conquering death to save the woman he loves pic.twitter.com/RHAeztUYzc — Lue (@iam_thesenate) February 29, 2020

Don’t Leave Him Dead

please don’t leave him dead with the thought he didn’t deserve to live. he is the most selfless person in the galaxy who wanted nothing but the best for rey. he deserves to come back with the thought he was worth it. he is worthy of love. #WeLoveBenSolo #SaveBenSolo pic.twitter.com/i3rODC5LQD — 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐚 (@ridleysolodyad) February 29, 2020

Never Forget

We will never forget. Ben Solo lives on in all of us. #WeLoveBenSolo pic.twitter.com/hHeXb6vzfI — lindaspunk (@abigeyedowl) February 29, 2020

No One’s Ever Really Gone

Because beneath the pain and the sadness there is always hope. Even if your whole life you’ve been told you’ll never be more than what others expect you to be there is always someone who will help you find out you’re more. No one’s ever really gone. #WeLoveBenSolo pic.twitter.com/J3QI8RLMIl — Kyle (@KyleDLarson) February 29, 2020

Value Human Life

I just want a narrative that doesn’t glorify self-sacrifice but that values human life for a change. 😞#WeLoveBenSolo pic.twitter.com/N1F0Oxj5rJ — Ben Solo Is Adorkable (@BenAdorkable) February 29, 2020

Hope For Us

“If I die, let me die. Let him live. Bring him home.”



Ben was the hope of the Skywalkers. His family just wanted him to live happy and free again.



He’s hope for us. #WeLoveBenSolo pic.twitter.com/QlKE6LZKMu — Gab & her Tin Foil Tiara // WHERES BEN (@OutletFangirl) February 29, 2020

Finally Worthy

he was finally worthy of his grandfathers lightsaber. he was finally free to be his fathers son. he was finally free to find out who he really was, free from palpatine’s influence. #WeLoveBenSolo pic.twitter.com/FZCntBuQqr — arabs for kylo ren || #HAPPYBIRTHDAYBENSOLO (@xoxoreyloxoxo) February 29, 2020

