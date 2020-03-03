Star Wars: Han Solo and Ben Reunite in New The Rise of Skywalker Clip

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still giving audiences something to talk about months after its debut, something that the fandom has regarded to be both a blessing and a curse. Regardless of however you feel about the film, there were definitely some moments in it that were genuinely shocking -- and it looks like one has already made its way online. A video, which you can check out above, showcases the reunion between Ben Solo/Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford), who appeared as a projection in his son's head as he began to doubt his pull to the Dark Side.

The scene provided many viewers with the closure they didn't know they needed, after Kylo had previously stabbed Han with a lightsaber and sent him plunging to his death in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Of course, it raised the question of how the obviously-dead Han was able to appear to his son, with some previously speculating that he became a Force ghost -- something Ford quickly debunked.

"A Force ghost? I don’t know what a Force ghost is," Ford joked in a recent interview. "Don’t tell anyone. I’m not talking loud enough for your recorder. I have no (expletive) idea what a Force ghost is. And I don’t care!"

“We had a meeting and talked about what it would be,” director and co-writer J.J. Abrams previously revealed to Vanity Fair. “Harrison, who is one of the great people ever, and incredibly thoughtful about everything that he does, all he ever wants is to understand the utility of the character. 'What is my role?' It was about sitting with him and explaining what our intention was. We talked about it for quite a while, I sent him the pages. He got it, and of course, as you can see, he was wonderful.”

"I figured that his utility had been exhausted, bled out, and was ... well, I was willing to die for the cause. Bring some gravitas," Ford shared in a recent interview. "No good deed goes unpunished... J.J. said, 'This is a good idea. I, J.J., have decided that this is a good idea and I would like you to do it."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives on Digital HD on March 17th.

