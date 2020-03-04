Star Wars Releases Finale Fight Scene From The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker delivered audiences countless compelling sequences, one of which being the finale fight scene between Rey, Ben Solo, and Emperor Palpatine, which Lucasfilm has released online ahead of the film's home video release later this month. In the time since the film hit theaters, fans have resorted to bootlegging and pirating the sequence to share on social media, with the official release of the sequence delighting fans around the world for the opportunity to witness the conflict in high resolution from the comforts of their own homes. Check out the scene below and grab Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Digital HD on March 17th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st.

While fans have seen both Rey and Ben, formerly Kylo Ren, participate in a number of lightsaber battles over the course of the sequel trilogy, what makes this battle carry added weight is that it is the conflict that the entire Skywalker Saga has been leading to. This battle marked the first time audiences had seen Emperor Palpatine unleash his powers since his death in 1983's Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, though the villain also demonstrated those abilities in the 2005 prequel Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Earlier this weekend, the Star Wars community saw a series of debates emerge, as the novelization of the film debuted early at C2E2 and Ian McDiarmid offered comments on his character's revival. While there were ambiguities in the finished film regarding Palpatine's return, both the novel and McDiarmid implied that it was cloning technology that was utilized to bring the villain back from the grave.

"The cloning thing? Yes. Well, of course, there were all sorts of explanations for why I might return," McDiarmid shared at Comic Con Brussels. "But it’s interesting because, I think I can reveal something, at one point the script had the line in that first scene with [Kylo Ren actor] Adam [Driver], when he says, ‘You’re a clone,’ and I said, in that original script, which is no longer with us, ‘More than a clone. Less than a man.’ Which seemed, to me, to sum him up, really. Because we know the camera has already snaked past the clone tank in which there are various versions of Snoke, that you probably noticed."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands on Digital HD on March 17th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st.

