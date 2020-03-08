Star Wars Releases Women of the Galaxy Video for International Women’s Day

Today is International Women's Day, and people have been busy celebrating the women in their lives, including their favorite franchise characters. Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo wrote a special post in honor of Carrie Fisher, and he's not the only one to celebrate the women of Star Wars. The official Instagram account for Star Wars also took to social media to share a "Women of the Galaxy" video, which showcases most of the women featured in the original Star Wars trilogy, prequels, sequels, and both live-action and animated series.

The video shows Rey (Daisy Ridley), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), Jannah (Naomi Ackie), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke), Val (Thandie Newton), Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman), Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar), Zorii Bliss (Keri Russell), Vice Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern), The Armorer (Emily Swallow), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall), and Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie). You can check out the post below:

Many people commented on the post: “This is the most amazing compilation,” @geekgal2006 wrote. “I love all of them,” @carloalberto_03 replied. “All of them are so powerful,” @tosounidou_sandy added. Many others also took to the comments to bring up women who weren’t mentioned in the post, including Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly, Caroline Blakiston, Eden Espinosa), Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong'o), Shaak Ti (Orli Shoshan), Ayala Secura (Amy Allen), Steela Gerrera (Dawn-Lyen Gardner), and Satine Kryze (Anna Graves).

We'd like to add a special shout-out to L3-37 (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) from Solo: A Star Wars Story. She may not have been a human woman, but considering she died fighting for droid rights, she'd probably be a bit peeved to learn she wasn't included on this list of badass women.

Currently, the latest Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the worst critics' score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 52%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on Digital on March 17th, and on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st.

