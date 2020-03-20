Star Wars: The Clone Wars Fans Are Thrilled to See Ahsoka Back in Action

Since the conclusion of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season Five back in 2013, fans have been hoping to see Ahsoka Tano's storyline resolved after an emotional cliffhanger, with the latest episode of the final season of the series finally beginning to bring the closure that audiences have been waiting for. While fans were given hints at her future when she made a surprise appearance in Star Wars Rebels back in 2014, fans have been wondering about her full story about what happened between her and Anakin Skywalker, with fans showing their excitement at witnessing her return across social media.

In this week's episode, after leaving the Jedi Order, Ahsoka Tano finds herself in the underworld of Coruscant where she befriends aspiring pilot Trace Martez. Enlisted by Trace’s sister Rafa to help build dangerous droids, Ahsoka opts to keep her Jedi past a secret in “Gone With a Trace.” The new episode debuts tomorrow on Disney+.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about seeing Ahsoka back in action!