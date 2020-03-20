Star Wars: The Clone Wars Fans Are Thrilled to See Ahsoka Back in Action

Since the conclusion of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season Five back in 2013, fans have been hoping to see Ahsoka Tano‘s storyline resolved after an emotional cliffhanger, with the latest episode of the final season of the series finally beginning to bring the closure that audiences have been waiting for. While fans were given hints at her future when she made a surprise appearance in Star Wars Rebels back in 2014, fans have been wondering about her full story about what happened between her and Anakin Skywalker, with fans showing their excitement at witnessing her return across social media.

In this week’s episode, after leaving the Jedi Order, Ahsoka Tano finds herself in the underworld of Coruscant where she befriends aspiring pilot Trace Martez. Enlisted by Trace’s sister Rafa to help build dangerous droids, Ahsoka opts to keep her Jedi past a secret in “Gone With a Trace.” The new episode debuts tomorrow on Disney+.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about seeing Ahsoka back in action!

That episode of Clone Wars with Ashoka back was great. Feels like the show has not missed a beat! Now that we are getting a live action Ahsoka. I just wish Ashley got the chance to do the voice atleast. #CloneWars — Anthony🇨🇦🇮🇹 (@TonyFiggs) March 20, 2020

IM WATCHING CLONE WARS NOW AHSOKA I MISSED YOU SO MUHC — claire (@theouterworIds) March 20, 2020

Good morning everyone! That new episode of Clone Wars was fun. Can’t wait for more Ahsoka! — Hunter (@FabulaSecondSon) March 20, 2020

Today the new chapter of Clone Wars has been released with a new arc starring one of the most beloved characters in the series such as Ahsoka Tano, where we will see its new version after the events of the season 5. #TheCloneWars #AhsokaTano pic.twitter.com/iNbIiPobPK — Cine Series Acción (@CineSeriesA) March 20, 2020

Ahsoka’s back! This was a nice small-scale story to catch us up on what her life’s been like since leaving the Order. I like the Martez sisters a great deal (especially Trace). And it’s all brand-new! Looking forward to seeing where it goes! pic.twitter.com/DY1ZtGTV8l — Jared Kozal (@jkozal) March 20, 2020

It’s so so good to have our girl back. I nice sampler to start with and I’m excited to see where this arc goes. Love Trace. Rafa reminds me a bit of Hondo, lol. The animation was the chef’s kiss. Welcome back #Ahsoka. #CloneWars pic.twitter.com/f0J3bafrXq — Matt is going to #SWCA2020 (@FloridaFulcrum) March 20, 2020

Good morning! New episode of Clone Wars is out! Ahsoka I’ve missed you! #clonewars pic.twitter.com/HotjnpnaJW — ShortFused (@ShortFusedTV) March 20, 2020

