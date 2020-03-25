Star Wars: Cassian Andor Series Could Revive Various Characters From Deleted Film Scenes

The joys of the Star Wars TV series is that they can expand upon characters and locations only briefly touched upon in the live-action films, with Lucasfilm creature and makeup effects supervisor Neal Scanlan recently hinting that the upcoming Cassian Andor TV series could revive elements that went unused in the Skywalker Saga to explore them further. Scanlan might not have confirmed what characters or creatures from deleted scenes could be used, but with the production value of the live-action series rivaling what we've seen in the films, it would seem that nearly anything we've seen in the film franchise has the possibility of showing up in the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel.

"What is fun about this is, in many ways, I don't think it feels different than working on a movie," Scanlan confirmed to Movieweb. "It certainly doesn't feel like we are making any compromises. It's the same creative conditions in every department to do what we can do. We also have this backlog of characters. A lot of the characters that we built for all of the films either didn't make it to the final cut, because that's just the way that the film process happens, or that they are seen so momentarily that there is this wonderful second opportunity to bring back some of the characters that we've made and bring them to this new storyline in a more, shall we say, integrated way."

He added, "I think it's going to be tremendous. I find that it's a second opportunity for everything that we've made, plus the opportunity of moving TV along, in a sense, at what will not at all be diminished as far as the level of quality, the level of things that we are going to try and achieve."

Scanlan might have kept things cryptic in his allusions, but during a recent promotional interview for the home video release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, he expressed his enthusiasm for the "Eye of Webbish Bog" creature, teasing that, while it might not have made it into the theatrical cut, he hoped to bring it back for a new project.

“I hope that we can maybe bring that back in some way shape or form on the TV series or that we can revisit that character in some way, because it was a haunting image and a very unusual image," Scanlan confessed to Collider of cutting the creature. "But one which I think was incredibly Star Wars. So yeah, somewhere there’s footage of that.”

Stay tuned for details on the Cassian Andor prequel series.

