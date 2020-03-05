Star Wars: Cassian Andor Spinoff Series Production Start Possibly Revealed

Star Wars fans have been wondering for months what the next project to move forward in any medium would be, with a new report from Production List seemingly confirming that the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel series focusing on Cassian Andor would be the next project to head into production, with the site noting that production is set to start on June 1st. This timing would align with previous reports that the series would begin production this year, though the site refers to the production as "Cassian Andor Series," instead of being referred to by a code name, which could discredit its legitimacy. However, previous rumors claimed that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series would shoot this summer, with it being possible that the Cassian Andor series will now take its place.

The future of the Star Wars franchise is bright, as the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga means there are limitless avenues to explore, but various behind-the-scenes developments, or lack thereof, have many fans at a loss in regards to knowing where the galaxy far, far away is headed.

On the theatrical front, all fans know is that Lucasfilm has three secured release dates in December 2022, December 2024, and December 2026. As far as what those films could be or what filmmakers could be involved with those projects, the studio has failed to even hint at anything.

In 2017, the studio revealed that Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson would be developing a trilogy of films, yet no updates have been given on that project in the years since from either Johnson or the studio, while the filmmaker continues to develop a number of his own projects. Lucasfilm also confirmed that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige would be developing a Star Wars film, though it's unclear what that project would be and to what capacity Feige would be involved.

Over on the rumor front, both Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi and Sleight director J.D. Dillard have been linked to the studio, though nothing has been confirmed.

In the world of TV, The Mandalorian is currently shooting its second season with an October release date, while the Obi-Wan Kenobi series' shoot has been delayed until January. Various reports have noted that the scripts for the series are being rewritten, though it's unknown to what extent those scripts will be altered.

Stay tuned for updates on the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel series.

