Star Wars: Lucasfilm Reveals the New Jedi Knights from The High Republic

Lucasfilm has revealed the new Jedi Knights and Masters from Star Wars: The High Republic. Fans have been looking forward to new details surrounding the force-wielders since the announcement of the publishing event earlier this year. StarWars.com shows that Ava Kriss, Loden Greatstorm, Keeve Trennis, Stellan Gios, and Vernestra “Vern” Rwoh are all going to be major players in the new chapter. There’s a noted focus on different perspectives among them. (Check out their extended profiles below!) All of this is just one way in which the creative teams are trying to signify how these characters are a break from what’s been rendered on screen before.

Star Wars is turning back the clock to 200 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. This fall, fans of all stripes will get to meet these brave new heroes in numerous types of media. There are going to be comics, young adult novels, adult fiction, and children’s books. Lucasfilm Publishing’s creative director Michael Siglain told StarWars.com about how The High Republic differs from the settings that people have seen in the past.

“Readers will see a very wide variety of Jedi in this era,” Siglain explained. “This is a hopeful, optimistic time, when the Jedi are good and noble, and we want to reflect that in their characters while still giving them enough depth and dimension so that their individual personalities and idiosyncrasies shine through. The Jedi Knights of the High Republic are both aspirational and inspirational. In short, they’re the good guys.”

But, the differences go even beyond that. Fans have seen the Jedi in a host of different situations, battles and planets over the course of the franchise. It can be easy to see them as de-facto protagonists and little else. The High Republic is dedicated to making these legendary figures as well-rounded as possible. Cavan Scott is slated to play a huge role in the upcoming stories as a writer. Jedi won’t be following the code out of blind loyalty or duty, but instead are motivated by their individual callings toward serving people.

“We’ve put a lot of time and effort into making our Jedi feel like real, rounded individuals,” Scott elaborated. “They are all different, approaching the Force in individual and unique ways and yet are united with a common goal. They serve not out of unwavering dogma, but a deep passion to protect light and life. And they’re all at different stages in their individual journeys.

“Some have experience on their side, some have the exuberance of youth. Some are still finding their place in the Order while others step naturally into leadership roles,” he continued. “Some may not have chosen to work with the Jedi they’ve been posted alongside, but all are dedicated to be a guiding light for the galaxy. Individually they are strong, together they are invincible, but like the best heroes they each have lessons to learn and challenges to overcome. Exciting times lie ahead.”

