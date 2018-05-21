Now that Solo: A Star Wars Story is flying into theaters and earning solid reviews, what’s next? Which characters from a galaxy far, far away deserve their own stand-alone Star Wars movie?

That’s the question we’re proposing today, and there’s no shortage of interesting characters from Star Wars to pluck out and give an individual story to, so we’re figuring out 10 Best Possible Star Wars Stand-Alone Films!

10. Jyn Erso

Kicking off the list at No. 10 is Rogue One’s Jyn Erso. “But she’s dead already!” – So what? Han Solo’s dead too and he just got his own movie. Going back to the beginning is always a valid option, and a lot of fans would love to see her time with Saw Gerrera and his Partisans, plus Felicity Jones had a sequel option included in her original contract so why not?

9. Jabba the Hutt

At No. 9 is Jabba The Hutt. As of this writing, Solo: A Star Wars Story still hasn’t been released in theaters, so who knows, maybe some of the burning Jabba questions might be answered if he makes an appearance. Even if he does, there’s still plenty of meat on the bone when it comes to exploring exactly how a giant obese slug becomes a criminal overlord.

8. Supreme Leader Snoke

One of the biggest criticisms of the recent Star Wars films’ is that we know so little about Supreme Leader Snoke or how he came into power following the downfall of the Galactic Empire. A film set between the events of Episode 6 and 7 could flesh this out better.

7. Ahsoka Tano

At No. 7 is Ahsoka Tano. We know, she’s from Clone Wars and Rebels, but there’s no rule that says they can’t make stand-alone Star Wars animated films either. In fact, Disney already seems to be implementing that strategy with Spider-Man, since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters at the end of the year.

6. Knights of the Old Republic

So far, everything that Disney has made has connected in some way to the original trilogy, but a movie focusing on the Knights of the Old Republic would be an excellent opportunity to present a story that is truly stand-alone. Based on the hugely popular video game, it still stands as one of the best Star Wars stories set outside of the Skywalker Saga.

5. Obi Wan Kenobi

In the fifth spot is Obi-Wan Kenobi. There’s been a rumor floating around that an Obi-Wan movie with Ewan McGregor reprising the role is already in the works and possibly coming out in 2020, so only time shall tell. Ewan’s been pretty vocal about wanting to return to the franchise, so a stand-alone movie would be an awesome way to do it.

4. Boba Fett

An anthology movie about Boba Fett was almost a reality but famously fell through when producer Simon Kinberg and director Josh Trank had creative differences. The project seemed to get dropped, but recent rumors have picked up that Kinberg is still attached. If this is true, considering Boba Fett is one of Star Wars’ most popular character, don’t be surprised if he ends up getting a solo flick soon.

3. Yoda

2. Lando Calrissian

No. 2 is Lando Calrissian. Let’s be honest, Donald Glover is killing it right now, and it shouldn’t shock anyone if they forge ahead with a movie about everyone’s favorite intergalactic hustler.

1. Darth Vader