Adidas Star Wars Stan Smith Yoda Sneakers Get a Release Date

The classic Stan Smith silhouette recently began a new era focused on sustainability when adidas began infusing the sneakers with recycled materials. They kicked off this new chapter by partnering with Disney on an adidas Originals 'Stan Smith, Forever' collection that will include styles based on iconic characters from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel. As you can see, Yoda is representing the Star Wars license, and we now know when you'll be able to own them.

If you thought the release date would be Star Wars Day, May 4th - think again! That would make too much sense. Adidas has revealed that the Stan Smith, Forever Star Wars Yoda shoes will be available to order here at adidas.com for $120 starting on May 5th - presumably at 7am PT/10am ET (the standard time for adidas launches).

The custom design features Star Wars Yoda and tennis player Stan Smith-inspired graphics on the tongue, a recycled rubber outsole, and the words “THERE IS NO TRY” and “DO OR DO NOT” alongside Yoda’s face embossed on the heel tabs.

If the adidas Yoda sneakers aren't bold enough or affordable enough for your tastes, these sneakers might fit the bill. Of course, the design is based on the breakout Star Wars: The Mandalorian character known by many names - Baby Yoda, The Child, and Grogu.

Pre-orders for the Grogu sneakers are live here at Fun.com (exclusive) for $39.99 in unisex sizes that range from 5 to 12 in men's and 7 to 14 in women's. Yes, these sneakers are 100% for adults (and we love it). Orders are expected to ship out in June.

These Baby Yoda Star: Wars the Mandalorian high-top sneakers are officially licensed by Disney, and feature a green and black color scheme with a chibi design of Baby Yoda, Baby Yoda in his pod, and a frog snack on the sides. However, the first thing most people will notice is the giant Baby Yoda head that serves as the tongue of the shoe.

