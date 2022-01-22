Ahsoka: Mary Elizabeth Winstead Trends As Star Wars Fans Celebrate Her Casting Announcement

There was some big casting news in the wide world of Star Wars today when it was announced that Mary Elizabeth Winstead would be joining Disney+’s Ahsoka series. Winstead is known for an array of films ranging from Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World to Birds of Prey, and even acted alongside Ahsoka‘s star, Rosario Dawson, in Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof. Many people have taken to Twitter today to celebrate Winstead’s casting and guess who she could be playing.
Spinning out of the events of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Ahsoka will follow the ongoing adventures of its titular character. The series is written and executive produced by Star Wars icon Dave Filoni with The Mandalorian‘s Jon Favreau executive producing as well. In addition to Winstead and Dawson, the cast of the show also includes Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Natasha Liu Borddizzo as Sabine Wren, and Ivanna Sakhno in a currently-unknown role.
There are some great tweets about Winstead joining Star Wars, including some jokes about the fact that Winstead’s real-life partner, Ewan McGregor, is Obi-Wan Kenobi. You can check out some of the tweets below…