Ahsoka: Mary Elizabeth Winstead Trends As Star Wars Fans Celebrate Her Casting Announcement

There was some big casting news in the wide world of Star Wars today when it was announced that Mary Elizabeth Winstead would be joining Disney+’s Ahsoka series. Winstead is known for an array of films ranging from Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World to Birds of Prey, and even acted alongside Ahsoka‘s star, Rosario Dawson, in Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof. Many people have taken to Twitter today to celebrate Winstead’s casting and guess who she could be playing.

Spinning out of the events of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Ahsoka will follow the ongoing adventures of its titular character. The series is written and executive produced by Star Wars icon Dave Filoni with The Mandalorian‘s Jon Favreau executive producing as well. In addition to Winstead and Dawson, the cast of the show also includes Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Natasha Liu Borddizzo as Sabine Wren, and Ivanna Sakhno in a currently-unknown role.

There are some great tweets about Winstead joining Star Wars, including some jokes about the fact that Winstead’s real-life partner, Ewan McGregor, is Obi-Wan Kenobi. You can check out some of the tweets below…

Perfection

Mary Elizabeth Winstead entering the #StarWars universe is all sorts of perfect. pic.twitter.com/IKz45M5Jqh — Ethan Anderton (@Ethan_Anderton) January 21, 2022

Relationship Goals

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead – real life couple and stars of upcoming Star Wars projects pic.twitter.com/KZuyIj8lRJ — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) January 21, 2022

The Excitement Is Real

I love this so much, it's ridiculous. https://t.co/P2z2NI5UIz — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) January 21, 2022

All Of Us

mary elizabeth winstead is joining the star ways universe?????? pic.twitter.com/mYpf9QGHNy — isabel 🍉 (@cheekyflorence) January 21, 2022

Could She Be Hera?

https://twitter.com/StraderZane/status/1484672310858682368?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Or Maybe Ar’alani?

Alright hear me out. Mary Elizabeth Winstead is playing Ar’alani. pic.twitter.com/B0fG4Bm2jY — Noah (@keldorjedii) January 21, 2022

Oooooh

Remember when Ewan McGregor said he shot a scene on May the 4th for the Obi-Wan show with ‘someone very special’ in his life? Could Mary Elizabeth Winstead also be in the Obi-Wan show?? Could she play a character we already know and love?🤔 pic.twitter.com/EgM9larXjd — Knuckle Head (@Knuckle_HeadTV) January 21, 2022

If Only

After Mary Elizabeth Winstead, sources have confirmed the next two AHSOKA cast members… pic.twitter.com/cfvlwSvXfi — Jeffywise the Dancing Clown (@ReelJeffEwing) January 21, 2022

You Have To Laugh

Force Ghost Obi-Wan seeing Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Ahsoka: pic.twitter.com/W9UdQx9f7y — Charlie Ashby (@CMWAshby) January 21, 2022

