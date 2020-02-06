Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Welcome New Child to the Family

✖

Ewan McGregor is currently busy filming the Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+, and it turns out the actor has a lot more to celebrate than just his return to Star Wars. According to a new Instagram post from McGregor's daughter, Clara McGregor, her father welcomed a new baby boy with his Birds of Prey co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who he began dating back in 2017 after meeting on the set of Fargo. While there have been no previous reports of the two stars expecting a child, Clara McGregor named them as the parents in her post.

"Welcome to the world little brother ❤️ congratulations to my Dad & Mary - this is the greatest gift," Clara wrote. You can check out the photo of the new baby below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clara McGregor (@claramcgregor)

As for Obi-Wan Kenobi, McGregor recently spoke about returning to the role after more than 15 years.

"I like it. It’s like the beginning of Hollywood," McGregor recently said of the change in technology since his last time playing Obi-Wan. "It’s almost like when they had three-sided sets all in a row, and a bunch of guys with windup cameras, and you would just go from one stage to the other, one background to the other. Well, we’re doing sort of the same thing, except just the background changes instead of the stage. I’m excited about it because I feel like anything’s possible now. That you can invent stuff, interiors or exteriors that don’t exist in the real world, and put us into that environment. And also, you don’t have to fly ever. I mean, traveling has been great for the first 30 years of my career, but now I just want to stay at home. I just want to drive to work and drive home from work. I want a proper job."

As for Winstead, the actor will soon be seen starring in Netflix's Kate. The movie is expected to be a high-octane action-thriller about an assassin whose world is thrown into disarray when she discovers she's been poisoned and has just hours left to get revenge.

"Kate is a ruthless assassin who is on a job in Tokyo, and she gets poisoned," Winstead revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "She finds out she has 24 hours to live before the poison kills her, so she sets out on a mission to find out who poisoned her and kill them before she dies. Along the way, she forges this bond with this teenage girl named Ani (Miku Martineau), and they end up taking on this mission together. It's a heartfelt, brutal, assassin story!"

Congrats to Winstead and McGregor on the new addition!

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images