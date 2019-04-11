Alan Tudyk Returning as K-2SO for Disney+ ‘Rogue One’ Prequel Series

Lucasfilm will expand the Star Wars galaxy in some major ways over the next few years, including a foray into live-action television series making their debut on the Disney+ streaming service. And while Star Wars: The Mandalorian will be the first offering to premiere, they’re already hard at work on a prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

As revealed by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, the Rogue One prequel series will see the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. She also confirmed that Alan Tudyk will return to play the wise-cracking droid K-2SO, one of the fan-favorite characters from Rogue One.

Tudyk previously spoke with ComicBook.com about his potential return to the Star Wars galaxy, revealing that he was excited for such an opportunity to reprise his role alongside Luna.

“It’s a prequel, so it is a prequel. I love those guys, I do. I love those guys,” Tudyk told us. “Diego Luna is one of my favorite people on the planet. I know what they’re doing, and it’s very exciting. We talked about it.”

Luna expressed similar sentiments when the series was first announced, issuing a statement in support of the series.

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” Luna explained. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

Little is known about the series except that it will be set before the events of Rogue One (obviously), so we shouldn’t expect to see many other familiar faces except for Cassian and K-2.

“The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire,” reads the synopsis.

Expect to learn more about the Star Wars prequel series for Rogue One over the coming months as production begins, with some major details possibly being revealed this weekend at Star Wars Celebration.

Disney+ is expected to launch later this year.

